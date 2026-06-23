Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter said on Monday that Canada is not closing its doors to Indian students and that now may be the “best time ever” to apply, pushing back against widespread misconceptions about the country’s immigration and student visa policies.

Speaking with ANI, Cooter said there is an inaccurate perception in India that Canada has become less welcoming to international students following recent immigration system changes. “The reason is that there is a widespread misperception in India that Canada is closing its doors. That is not the case,” he said.

The numbers, however, tell a more complex story. According to a recent report submitted to Parliament by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada, Indians accounted for 51.6 per cent of incoming international students in 2023. That figure fell to 33.6 per cent in 2024, and by September 2025, the share had dropped sharply to 8.1 per cent. There were 84 per cent fewer new Indian student arrivals between January and April 2026 compared to the same period in 2024.

Cooter acknowledged that Canada had introduced a cap on international students due to housing shortages and concerns over the quality of some educational institutions. “It’s true that a couple of years ago we did impose a cap because we had issues — there simply wasn’t enough housing, there were some fly-by-night colleges, we wanted to clean that up. But we’ve done that,” he said.

New Student Visa Rules

Canada capped international student numbers by introducing annual limits on study permits starting in 2024, with additional reductions planned for 2025, 2026, and through 2028 as part of its Immigration Levels Plan. It also introduced mandatory acceptance letter reviews to combat fraud and raised financial requirements for prospective students.

Despite the caps, Cooter said intake remains below the permitted ceiling. Canada currently hosts around 400,000 international students — more than the EU, UK, and Australia combined, and more than the US. “Students are welcome. We haven’t even reached those caps. So actually, this is probably the best time ever to apply as an Indian student, because we want you there and there’s space in these caps,” he said.

Canada has long been a favoured destination for middle-class Indian families, given its accessible pathways through private colleges for average students seeking to study and eventually settle abroad. The typical route involves enrolling in a vocational course, securing post-graduation employment, and applying for permanent residency within approximately five years.

On visa processing, Cooter admitted the system has been inconsistent and slow, but said improvements are underway following Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India earlier this year from February 27 to March 2. “Both the business people and the students tell us about the problems they have with getting a visa. It seems inconsistent or it takes too long,” he said, adding that the government is “very actively working” on fixing those problems. “I’d like to see us be best in class. If we have to have visas, let’s do it better than everybody else,” Cooter said.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the High Commissioner and do not constitute official Canadian government immigration policy. Prospective students are advised to consult the official Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) website or a registered immigration consultant for current visa and study permit requirements.