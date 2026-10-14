Canada’s immigration debate comes down to one number, according to India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik: 15 million.

That is how many jobs he says a planned $1 trillion investment push would need filled over the next 10 years. Canada’s workforce is about 21 million and is shrinking by roughly 186,000 a year, Patnaik, in an interview, told CPAC’s Marc-Andre Cossette. So where will the workers come from?

How $1 trillion becomes 15 million jobs

Patnaik walked through the maths himself. Canada has 42 million people, and about 21 million of them are in the workforce, he said. The workforce is reducing by about 186,000 people a year, as retirements outpace new entrants, he added.

On the jobs side, Patnaik said the normal calculation across the world is that $1 billion of investment creates 10,000 to 15,000 job requirements, direct and indirect. It is about 10,000 for high-tech and 15,000 to 18,000 for low-tech, he said.

He said the Prime Minister is looking at an investment of $1 trillion in the economy over about 10 years. A trillion is 1,000 billion. That means about 15 million jobs, Patnaik said.

His conclusion was simple. A workforce of 21 million, shrinking every year, cannot fill 15 million new jobs on its own. “I don’t have to do the math for you,” he told Cossette.

Here’s the math for 15 million jobs

Item Figure Canada’s population 42 million Workforce about 21 million Annual fall in workforce about 186,000 people Jobs per $1 billion invested (world norm, direct and indirect) 10,000 to 15,000 High-tech investment about 10,000 jobs per $1 billion Low-tech investment 15,000 to 18,000 jobs per $1 billion Planned investment $1 trillion (1,000 billion) over about 10 years Jobs needed about 15 million Jobs needed as a share of the current workforce about 71% Workforce lost over 10 years at 186,000 a year about 1.86 million

Latest IRCC Data

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data till July shows the number of work permit holders fell from about 390,000 in 2024 to about 210,000 in 2025, a drop of roughly 47%. In the first seven months of 2026, the figure stood at about 115,000.

There were 59% fewer new worker arrivals between January and July 2026, compared to the same period in 2024, down by 161,180.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has also released supplementary information for the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan. Canada is reducing temporary population to less than 5% of the total population by the end of 2027. Targets for new temporary resident arrivals are set at 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in 2027 and 2028.

India’s footprint in Canada

The interview also set out how big India’s presence is. Patnaik said there is a diaspora of almost 3 million Indians in Canada. About 2 million are Indo-Canadians, and about 1 million are students and short-term workers.

He said the presence spans energy, defence, research, universities, AI, garments, shoes, chemicals, engineering and entertainment. In the interview, India was described as still the top source country for study permit holders, at roughly a third of those in Canada.

What he said on Canada’s cut to student numbers

Cossette noted that Canada has sharply reduced its immigration targets, including those for study permits, and asked how India views the change. Patnaik said it is a decision Canada has to take for itself, then used the jobs numbers above to explain why.

Is he against the cuts? Not exactly. Patnaik said Canada’s team understands the numbers, and the two countries are working on a talent and innovation strategy. It would cover not just India but the Philippines, Asia and wherever the population is available. The aim, he said, is to bring the best talent to study, work and contribute to both Canada and their host country.

He was also blunt about the recent past. Patnaik said the point system in Jason Kenney’s time worked very well and brought in top talent. In the last few years, he said, Canada took in some people to whom even India would not have given a university admission. He called it a time for Canada to crack down, and said India would help.

He added that students already in Canada are now trained in the Canadian system, so the goal is to make sure they can contribute to both countries. Patnaik said he is working with the Canadian government, Universities Canada and institutes on a strategy that brings in the best of talent and the skills Canada needs.

A tax push for investment

Meanwhile, the Canadian government is working on the investment side. Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, joined business and government leaders to showcase how the federal government is helping businesses invest.

At the centre is the new Productivity Mega Deduction, described as one of the most significant changes to Canada’s business tax system in half a century.

It lets businesses immediately deduct the full cost of a much broader range of investments. The share of assets eligible for immediate expensing rises from roughly 15% to more than 65%. The list includes fibre-optic cables, greenhouses, mining property, pipelines, software, research and development, computer equipment, aircraft, vehicles, patents, rail track, bridges and roads.

The changes lower the marginal effective tax rate on new business investment from roughly 13% to 6.4%. That is the lowest of any major economy and less than half the US rate, according to the government.

Over five years, the government’s capital investments and incentives in support of third parties, totalling about $280 billion, are expected to enable more than $1 trillion in total investment from public, private and institutional partners.

Bottom line

Canada is lining up a trillion-dollar investment story. The tax changes are meant to make it happen. Patnaik’s numbers show the catch: a shrinking workforce of 21 million and a need for up to 15 million more people.

His answer is not simply more students. It is a talent strategy that brings in the best, trained in Canada, India or elsewhere. With about a third of study permit holders and a diaspora of almost 3 million, India sits at the centre of that conversation.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.