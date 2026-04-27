Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the government is launching Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund — the Canada Strong Fund. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that the government is launching Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund — the Canada Strong Fund. The Canada Strong Fund will operate at arms-length from government.

Canada will get its first sovereign wealth fund, with a $25 billion initial endowment. A state-owned investment fund known as a sovereign wealth fund enables a government to make investments in global projects and investment opportunities.

The government intends to offer Canadians the opportunity to participate directly in the Fund through a new, retail investment product. This means that any Canadian who wishes to can invest some of their savings into the Canada Strong Fund.

The Fund will invest in strategic Canadian projects and companies alongside other investors—with a clear objective to achieve commercial returns to build the wealth of Canada. Initially, the government will provide $25 billion over 3 years, on a cash basis, to seed the Canada Strong Fund.

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The Fund will increase over time, both from the returns that it generates, and through other assets that the government may allocate to it.

The Canada Strong Fund will focus on building Canada. From infrastructure to advanced manufacturing to energy and mining, the Fund will have a mandate to deliver market-rate returns for Canadians across the economy.

Leading Canadian companies will help build our energy, transportation and telecommunications infrastructure and future economy.

Global investors are increasingly looking to Canada as a destination for major new investments, and the federal government is working to ensure these projects move forward.

As Canadian companies and international partners invest and succeed here, Canadians should also have a stake – so that everyone benefits. That is why the Canada Strong Fund will participate alongside other investors on a fully commercial basis.

This represents a new ownership opportunity for Canada and Canadians, with the Fund focused primarily on equity investments.

Where the federal government is active, the Canada Strong Fund will focus on complementing these efforts—investing alongside private capital in this growing pipeline of projects and companies, and generating strong, commercial returns for Canadians.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 will announce the government’s intention to create the Canada Strong Fund as a new arm’s length entity reporting through the Minister of Finance and National Revenue. As of today, there are no further details on the Fund’s mandate, structure, and implementation plan will be provided in the coming months.

The Government of Canada’s Spring Economic Update 2026 will be tabled in the House of Commons by the Minister of Finance and National Revenue, François-Philippe Champagne, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

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