A general trend emerging in the Canadian immigration scene reportedly indicates foreign-born newcomers firmly believe immigration is fundamental to the country’s economy, culture and society. However, the positive response didn’t come without the majority of newcomers asserting their strong stance on “stricter regulation,” either.

Canada’s newcomers agreeing with immigration integration, still want stricter rules

According to a recent Ipsos and Institute for Canadian Citizenship study of permanent resident and citizen who have been in Canada for 10 years or less, 7 out of 10 newcomers surveyed saw eye to eye about the government imposing “stricter regulation” despite supporting immigrant integration.

On the other hand, two-thirds claimed that immigration is good for the Canadian economy, according to Mauricio Vieira, vice-president at Ipsos, who added that the poll’s findings didn’t simply offer a single-minded repudiation of immigration.

Responses for the study were collected through Ipsos and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship’s (ICC) Canoo app, which has been described as a verified newcomer platform for permanent residents and citizens.

Anumita Ghosh echoed similar thoughts on the issue. As reported by The New Canadian Media, the Oakville resident, who arrived from the United States in 2022, believes in immigration and that it plays a key role in Canadian society. Having witnessed pressure on the job, housing and healthcare fronts first-hand after coming to Canada, Ghosh said the major point of discussion should be about how the country intends to plan well enough to support newcomers.

As highlighted by Ghosh’s comments, the Ipsos vice president also noted during the webinar that newcomers remain largely optimistic even though their concerns about housing, healthcare and the economy overlap with the wider public sentiment.

Similarly, Wendy Cukier, a professor at Toronto Metropolitan University who studies immigration and labour markets, pointed out that many complaints coming from the public are being linked to immigration. However, it, in turn, sheds light on problems tied to planning, labour-market alignment and integration support.

Cukier argued that Canada is struggling to bridge the gap between actual job demand and immigration pathways, while also ensuring skilled foreign-born newcomers can create stable lives upon their arrival in the country.

Trupti Sedani, another South Asian-origin newcomer who moved to Canada in 2019, became a citizen last year. The entrepreneur also firmly believes that Canada can’t do without immigrants, adding that she is all for the diversity her children are growing up around, according to The New Canadian Media. And yet, she highlighted that immigration policy needs to level up to match newcomers’ expectations from infrastructure, quality of life and other aspects.

Did Canadian opinion about immigration change?

Early findings in a similar 2024 Newcomer Perspective Study by Ipsos and the ICC found that 89% of newcomers feel welcomed in Canada despite facing challenges in the early years. Preliminary discoveries also noted that 68% of newcomers chose housing as a top concern from a list of 20 concerns, followed by interest rates and inflation (44%), healthcare (39%) and unemployment and jobs (26%).

Even as the vast majority felt welcomed in the country, they continued to feel fairly challenged by other aspects. Eight in ten newcomers said that Canada turned out worse than expected when it came to affordable housing access. The country also fell short of expectations for newcomers as a place to get ahead financially (56% worse vs 22% better) and as a place to make a good income (51% worse vs 23% better).

As highlighted in the Ipsos study, Canadian public opinion is no longer about a black-and-white rejection of immigration. However, the situation wasn’t as favourable a few years ago. An Environics Institute study in 2024 showed that 58% of Canadians said the country accepts too many immigrants.

Consequently, the permanent resident caps for 2025, 2026 and 2027 were lowered, with Ottawa announcing it would also bring down the volume of temporary residents to 5% of the population by the end of 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.