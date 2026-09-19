Canada has rolled out a temporary public policy that lets foreign nationals with a valid work permit study for up to six months without needing a separate study permit.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says temporary foreign workers are a valuable part of Canada’s economy, and this policy aims to give them more flexibility to pursue short-term studies to upgrade their skills, earn new credentials, or gain professional licensing, without leaving their jobs to do it.

The policy is designed to support labour market needs, including addressing shortages in key sectors like healthcare, while strengthening pathways to permanent residence for workers whose skills support Canada’s economy.

To be eligible, a foreign national must hold a valid work permit. That’s the only condition. Once met, they’re exempted from the usual regulatory requirement that a course or program of study be completed within the original period of stay authorized on entry into Canada.

Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program is under threat of being closed down permanently. The voice against the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program is rising as Canadians feel that jobs are being taken away by foreigners.

Earlier, Canada had also announced updated rules for the restoration of the temporary resident status of foreign students and workers. The key change is that the applicants can now apply to restore only their temporary resident status, without having to restore the work or study authorization they previously held.

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How Long the Exemption Lasts

The exemption stays in effect until the worker’s underlying work permit expires, or until the policy itself expires or is revoked, whichever happens first. Foreign nationals using this route still need to meet all other applicable eligibility and admissibility requirements not covered by this exemption.

The policy comes into force 30 days after its date of signature and is set to expire on December 31, 2027. It was signed by the Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, in Ottawa on August 5, 2026, and can be revoked at any time without prior notice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an official public policy notice published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Eligibility criteria and dates are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements on IRCC’s official website before applying.