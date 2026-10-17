Canada is changing how Express Entry ranks skilled workers. The new rules kick in on November 3, 2026. Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced the changes to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). The goal is to attract and retain skilled talent, meet labour market needs and support long-term economic growth. The CRS is the points-based system IRCC uses to score profiles and rank them in the Express Entry pool.

Who gets extra points from November 3 in the Express Entry pool?

IRCC will award additional points to two groups. The first is candidates with eligible Canadian work experience in a high-wage occupation. The second is candidates with a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation. Candidates will keep getting points for eligible Canadian work experience. The new points are an add-on.

Starting November 3, 2026, IRCC will award additional points to candidates with eligible Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation, including jobs such as engineers and electricians.

What counts as a high-wage job from November 3?

The definition is specific. A high-wage occupation is one with a median wage at least 1.3 times the median wage of the overall Canadian workforce.

It is based on what the occupation typically pays. Your own past or current salary does not matter. Eligible occupations include jobs in health care, skilled trades, engineering, technology and education.

Is Canada’s LMIA Requirement Ending

This is the other big change. From November 3, a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) will no longer be required for a qualifying job offer.

That applies to earning the new Express Entry points. It also applies to meeting job offer requirements under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Federal Skilled Trades Program.

IRCC says it is cutting red tape. Starting November 3, 2026, a labour market impact assessment (LMIA) will no longer be required for a qualifying job offer to receive the new Express Entry points or to meet job offer requirements under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. IRCC will continue to assess job offers to confirm they are genuine and meet program requirements, with measures in place to protect against fraud.

What happens to profiles already in the pool?

Scores will be recalculated automatically under the new system. That includes points for eligible Canadian work experience. Candidates who want points for a qualifying job offer must update their profiles with the required information before November 3.

The recalculation can take up to two weeks. IRCC will pause invitation rounds during that time and restart them once it is done. The advice is simple. If you have a valid job offer without an LMIA and have not added it yet, update your profile.

What is not changing from November 3 in Canada’s Express Entry?

Where a valid job offer is part of eligibility, that rule stays. This covers the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Federal Skilled Worker Program and some provincial nominee streams. Candidates should still include job offer details in their profiles to stay eligible.

Is this the first shake-up?

No. In December 2025, Canada announced new measures for medical doctors, including a dedicated Express Entry category for doctors with Canadian work experience.

In February 2026, it announced new and renewed categories for key sectors. These cover health care, skilled trades, research, transportation and education.

So, what should candidates take from this?

Express Entry is leaning harder toward Canadian experience and well-paid jobs.

If you work in a high-wage field, your score could shift on November 3. If you hold a job offer, the LMIA hurdle disappears. One deadline matters most. Update your profile before November 3, then expect a short pause in invitations while scores are recalculated.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.