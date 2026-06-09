A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s controversial $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, ruling that the charge was unlawful because it amounted to a tax that Congress never approved.

The decision is a major win for employers, universities, researchers and thousands of foreign workers who were expected to be affected by the fee. The ruling applies across the United States and is not limited to the states that filed the lawsuit.

A coalition of 20 states led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta challenged the policy in court. The states argued that the fee would damage businesses, universities and academic research by making it significantly more expensive to hire foreign professionals. Their challenge ultimately succeeded before US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin in Massachusetts.

According to Center for Immigration Studies, between September 2025 and February 2026, only about 85 employers paid the fee for new overseas H-1B petitions, far below expectations due to the high cost deterring filings.

Why did the judge strike down the fee?

Judge Sorokin concluded that the $100,000 charge was not a regulatory penalty but a tax designed to raise revenue. That distinction proved crucial because the US Constitution gives Congress, not the President, the authority to impose taxes.

The court found that the administration exceeded its powers when it created the fee through a presidential proclamation. The ruling states that the fee was “a tax, not a penalty,” meaning it could not legally be imposed without congressional approval.

The administration’s legal arguments were rejected– Key rulings

Government lawyers argued that sections 212(f) and 215(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act gave the President broad authority to regulate entry into the United States. The court disagreed.

Judge Sorokin said those provisions allow restrictions and regulations on entry, but they do not authorise the President to impose taxes. The ruling also found that federal agencies failed to follow required rulemaking procedures under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). According to the court, officials skipped the public notice-and-comment process and acted beyond the authority granted to them by law.

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Another key finding involved immigration filing fees. The judge added that Citizenship and Immigration Services can charge fees to cover the cost of processing applications, but it cannot use those fees to generate large amounts of government revenue.

The administration had asked the court to limit the ruling to the 20 states that filed the lawsuit. Judge Sorokin rejected that request. Instead, he issued a nationwide vacatur, meaning the policy has been set aside across the country rather than only in the plaintiff states.

Key rulings

Immigration lawyers react to the decision

Rahul Reddy, founding partner at Reddy Neumann Brown PC, said the ruling sends a clear message about the limits of presidential power. “The H-1B program can be debated, changed, or reformed, but it cannot be financially strangled by executive action.”

Jeff Robins, senior counsel at BAL, told Forbes that the decision offers immediate relief to employers and visa applicants.

“Most notably, it affects H-1B lottery selectees and employers preparing to file petitions that would otherwise have been subject to the proclamation’s $100,000 fee. In light of the court’s order vacating the proclamation, employers should be able to proceed without incurring that fee, unless and until the ruling is stayed or overturned.”

Jonathan Wasden of Wasden Law said recent court trends suggest the administration may face an uphill battle if it chooses to continue the fight. “Based on the trends we have seen lately, capitulation is less likely.

The legal reasoning behind the ruling

The court relied heavily on previous Supreme Court decisions while analysing whether the fee was a tax or a penalty. Judge Sorokin also pointed to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which limited the amount of deference courts must give to federal agencies when interpreting laws.

According to the judge, nothing in the Immigration and Nationality Act gives the President authority to impose a tax on employers filing H-1B petitions.

As Reddy put it: “If the government wants to kill or reshape the H-1B program, it must go to Congress, not sneak in a six-figure wall through a proclamation.”

What happens next?

The legal fight may not be over. According to Reddy, the federal government is expected to seek an emergency stay while it appeals the decision. If a stay is granted, the $100,000 fee could temporarily return while the case moves through the courts.

The Massachusetts lawsuit is also not the only challenge to the policy. Other cases remain active, including a Chamber of Commerce appeal before the DC Circuit and a separate lawsuit in the Northern District of California.

Because of those ongoing cases, the future of the fee remains uncertain. Robins urged employers and workers to keep a close watch on developments.

“There is a possibility that the order could be paused or reversed in the coming weeks or months.” He added: “Today this is a victory for employers and H-1B workers, but tomorrow the battle may move to the Court of Appeals.”

The Department of Homeland Security revealed last week that more than two lakh applicants had paid the $100,000 fee for H-1B visas to hasten the process. It was not immediately clear how these individuals would be impacted by the verdict on Monday — with the Trump government widely expected to push back.

“We had 286,000 applicants year-to-date for the H-1B visas. Out of those, over 200,000 of them paid $100,000 because it allows us to process them in a little bit faster manner,” Secretary Markwayne Mullin testified before the Senate.