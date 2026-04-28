A new ruling by a federal judge in the US has offered some relief to dozens of immigrant green card aspirants who are from countries listed on Donald Trump’s current travel ban list.

Maryland District Judge George L Russell III has ruled that immigration authorities can’t pause green card applications filed by immigrants linked to countries flagged by the current administration. In a 39-page ruling issued Friday and published Monday, the judge ruled the policy categorically and indefinitely pausing green card applications for such petitioners unlawful.

“USCIS does not have discretion to decide not to adjudicate at all,” the Maryland judge wrote, pushing for the continuation of green card applications.

Who have been impacted by the green card policy ruling?

The case in question represents 83 immigrants who are already in the US. It pertains to issues highlighted by those impacted by a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy that paused applications from all immigrants from the 39 countries that were hit by Trump’s total travel ban or restrictions on new visas.

As quoted by Newsweek, the judge highlighted in his ruling that many plaintiffs “have already been admitted to the United States, some for years or over a decade,” maintaining lawful status as well.

Trump’s ‘Expanded Travel Ban’ list

Effective January 21, 2026, the US State Department paused all visa issuances to immigrant visa applicants who are nationals of the following countries:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Initially, the list included 19 countries, the Trump admin expanded the list to include 20 more last year, citing national security reasons. The ‘Expanded Travel Ban’ took effect on January 1, 2026.

Trump vs immigration judges

Beyond these restrictions, the Trump admin has been especially targeting immigration judges ever since the MAGA leader’s second term kicked off in January 2025. According to a Washington Post report, many immigration judges quit or retired of their volition following Trump’s return to office. On top of that, more than 100 were reportedly fired by the US Justice Department.

The WaPo report further suggested that the current administration has hired more than 140 immigration judges, replacing those who have been sacked, as part of its bid to carry out the largest deportation campaign in the US. Moreover, the report underscored that many of those brought in as replacement have no relevant legal experience in the field.

“They’re trying to create a malleable workforce that will do what they want without question,” former ICE official Kerry Doyle, who was hired under the Joe Biden administration, told the outlet. “That’s what I think the goal is.”

This is a developing story.