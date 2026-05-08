In a bid to promote the “America First” strategy in “Family Values,” the US Consulate in Kolkata announced a breakthrough in the US visitor visa process. On Thursday, US authorities notified concerned applicants of their intention to offer much-needed relief to parents aged 50 or older whose children are currently residing in the United States legally.

The newly announced “priority appointment slot” for certain parents will, however, only be available at the US Consulate in Kolkata, India, as of now.

US Consulate in Kolkata’s statement on priority B1/B2 visa slots

“Parents 50 years of age and over visiting children residing legally in the US now benefit from priority appointment slots at Consulate Kolkata,” the US Consulate in Kolkata issued a statement on X. “We’re helping with shorter wait times for qualified travelers with established ties and verified purposes.”

America First in Family Values!

Parents 50 years of age and over visiting children residing legally in the U.S. now benefit from priority appointment slots at Consulate Kolkata. We’re helping with shorter wait times for qualified travelers with established ties and verified… pic.twitter.com/MchI2SmyI2 — U.S. Consulate Kolkata (@USAndKolkata) May 7, 2026

Visitor visas are nonimmigrant visas for people who want to come to the US on a temporary basis for business, tourism or a combination of both purposes. While the US visitor visa for business comes under the B-1 category, B-2 is for tourism, and B-1/B-2 is for both, according to the US State Department.

The official US Department of State Visa Appointment Service’s website states further that applicants applying for a B-1/B-2 visa must demonstrate to a consular officer that they qualify for a US visa in accordance with the US Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). This includes proving that the purpose of your US trip is for a temporary visit and you plan to remain in the country for a specific, limited period of time.

The same entails providing evidence of funds to cover your expenses for the duration of the US visit. Additionally, you must indicate that you have a residence outside the US, along with other binding social or economic ties, that ensure your timely return.

More information will be added.