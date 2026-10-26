A new work permit rule for foreign workers has been put in place by the Trump administration. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has finalised a rule ending automatic extensions of certain work permits. The change could affect H-4 spouses of H-1B visa holders, immigrants applying for Green Cards from within the US, and other workers whose employment authorization depends on an EAD.

If their renewal remains pending when their existing work permit expires, they may have to stop working until their renewed authorization is approved, unless another provision allows them to continue working. The rule applies to several classes of foreign workers, including asylum applicants, green card applicants, and H-4 spouses of H-1B workers, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

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What Exactly Has DHS Changed?

The final rule means that filing a timely renewal application will generally no longer allow eligible applicants to continue working automatically after their current Employment Authorization Document (EAD) expires. DHS says the goal is to vet and screen people properly before granting a new period of work authorization.

The final rule was published in the Federal Register on October 14, 2026, and took effect the same day. The policy itself has applied to renewals filed on or after October 30, 2025.

What the Federal Register Notice Says

According to the Federal Register notice, DHS has adopted its October 30, 2025 interim final rule without any changes. The change adds a new provision, 8 CFR 274a.13(e). It says a renewal application filed on or after October 30, 2025 will not automatically extend an expiring Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Extensions provided by law or by Federal Register notices for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are the exceptions.

The Federal Register gives an example. A green card applicant’s EAD expires on May 30, 2026, and the renewal was filed on February 4, 2026. If the renewal is still pending on May 31, the person cannot keep working, unless they have another basis to work.

How the Old Rules Worked

According to the American Immigration Council, the new rule removes both the 540-day cushion and the older 180-day period. The Federal Register lays out the history:

Before November 2016: USCIS was to decide EAD applications within 90 days. If it did not, applicants could request an interim EAD valid for up to 240 days.

November 18, 2016: DHS replaced that system with an automatic extension of up to 180 days for certain renewal applicants.

May 2022 and April 2024: Temporary rules raised the extension to up to 540 days.

December 13, 2024: A final rule made the 540-day extension permanent. It took effect on January 13, 2025.

Who Could Face a Work Gap?

According to immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, adjustment-of-status applicants holding category (c)(9) EADs and H-4 spouses with category (c)(26) EADs face particular risks of a gap in work authorization.

H-4 spouses of H-1B workers: They may face a gap if their renewal remains pending beyond the current permit’s expiration date. This could affect families that depend on both spouses’ earnings. H-4 spouses are especially exposed. Their work right comes from the EAD itself, not from H-4 status. H-4 renewals often take longer than the 180-day early filing window.

Green Card applicants: Immigrants applying to adjust their status to permanent residence from within the US often hold category (c)(9) EADs. If their renewal is delayed, they could lose the ability to work temporarily, even while their Green Card applications remain pending.

Other EAD holders: The rule also covers other eligible renewal categories previously entitled to automatic extensions. The precise impact depends on the applicant’s category and whether a separate law or policy provides an extension.

Who Stays Protected

Earlier filers: Renewals properly filed before October 30, 2025 keep the up-to-540-day extension.

STEM OPT: The 180-day extension for F-1 STEM OPT applicants comes from a different regulation and is untouched.

Spouses with status-based work rights: Reddy Neumann Brown PC says L-2 and E spouses are authorized to work and their right to work continues while status is valid.

TPS extensions: Extensions granted by law or Federal Register notices continue.

What If USCIS Takes Too Long?

The biggest concern is the gap between the expiry of an existing EAD and approval of its renewal. Under the previous system, eligible workers could continue working during this period under an automatic extension. Under the new policy, filing a renewal application alone generally does not provide that protection.

The American Immigration Council says the change could leave workers without employment authorization while they wait for USCIS to process their applications. Its analysis also highlights the risk of employment disruptions for employers dealing with lengthy processing times.

The final rule itself estimates that between 20,000 and 33,000 work permits could lapse during an 18-month period beginning in May 2027. This is a government estimate based on assumptions, rather than a confirmed count of workers who will lose employment authorization.

The impact could extend beyond individual workers. Employers may have to place employees on unpaid leave or remove them from work until they regain authorization. Businesses could also face staffing shortages, recruitment costs and disruptions to operations.

The industry experts are also advising employers to track EAD expiration dates, plan for renewal delays and distinguish workers covered by the old automatic-extension provisions from those subject to the new rule.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.