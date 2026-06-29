Greg Abel, the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has recently become a U.S. citizen. Abel, who is originally from Edmonton, Canada, has lived in Iowa for many years. He took part in a naturalization ceremony at Principal Park in Des Moines, alongside 28 other new citizens from 16 countries. Abel took over from Warren Buffett as CEO on January 1.

So, what does it take to become a U.S. citizen?

Naturalization is the process through which a foreigner, someone not born in the United States, voluntarily becomes a U.S. citizen. The process involves several steps, including filing an Application for Naturalization, taking the naturalization test, and living in the United States as a lawful permanent resident for 5 years, or 3 years if you are married to a U.S. citizen. Lawful permanent residents are also called green card holders.

Basic Eligibility

Before applying, the green card holders must meet certain eligibility requirements, which may vary depending on their situation. To qualify, they must be at least 18 years old at the time of applying.

Residence Requirements

There are also specific residential conditions to meet. You must have been a lawful permanent resident for five years, show continuous residence in the U.S. for five years before filing, and have been physically present in the U.S. for at least 30 months during that period. You must also have lived for at least three months in the state or USCIS district where you are filing.

Other Conditions

Beyond residency, you must show good moral character for five years, demonstrate attachment to U.S. constitutional principles, have basic English skills, and possess knowledge of U.S. history and government. Finally, you must take an Oath of Allegiance to the U.S.

If You Have Travelled Outside the U.S.

If you have travelled outside the U.S., you must show all foreign travel during the last five years. Even if you have not travelled outside the United States as a permanent resident, you should bring all your valid and expired passports and any travel documents issued by USCIS to your naturalization interview. Failing to bring these documents could delay your case.

If You Have a Parent Who Was a U.S. Citizen

If you have a parent who was a U.S. citizen, either by birth or naturalization, before you turned 18 years old, you may already have a claim to citizenship. In that case, the form to file is Form N-600, Application for Certificate of Citizenship.

The Civics Test

At your naturalization interview, you will also be tested on your knowledge of U.S. history and government, also called the civics test. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) introduced the 2025 Naturalization Civics Test for green card holders seeking U.S. citizenship, starting October 20, 2025.

A Broader Picture

USCIS welcomed 818,500 new citizens in fiscal year 2024 during naturalization ceremonies held across the United States and around the world. While this was a 7% decrease from the previous year, the 3-year total stands at more than 2.6 million new citizens.

Key Takeaways

To qualify for naturalization, you must pay income tax, which includes federal taxes and potentially state and local taxes, once you secure employment.

Men aged 18 to 26 must register for the Selective Service, indicating their willingness to serve in the Armed Forces. However, registration does not guarantee military service.

You must notify USCIS of any address changes and maintain continuous residence in the US, meaning you should not have long absences. Absences longer than six months may disrupt your residency, while absences over twelve months will require you to restart the naturalization process.

You must also maintain physical presence in the U.S., specifically, being physically present for 30 months within the 5 years before your application, or 18 months within the last 3 years if married to a U.S. citizen. Frequent trips outside the U.S., even if brief, could put your eligibility at risk.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Immigration rules and requirements may change. Readers are advised to consult a qualified immigration attorney or visit the official USCIS website at uscis.gov for the most up-to-date information.