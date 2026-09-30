In yet another major setback for foreign nationals ultimately aiming to gain permanent residency (Green Card) in the United States, the Trump administration has increased the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program fee. The fee adjustment associated with the Employment-Based Immigration, Fifth Preference benefit was revealed in an advance copy of the final rule published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday (US time).

The Immigrant Investor Visa program is especially popular among Indian nationals. According to official data by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, EB-5 applications from India nearly doubled year-on-year, surging from 879 in FY24 to 1,903 in FY25.

Rising EB-5 fees revealed

While the new EB-5 visa fee revisions were originally proposed in October 2025, the final rule made certain adjustments based on public comments. According to the adjustments made this week, EB-5 program participants must pay $7,615 along with the I-526 (or Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor) form. The change will take effect from November 30, 2026.

The initial October proposal suggested raising the EB-5 visa program fee to $9,625. Although reworked DHS regulations finalised a significantly reduced rate, the new fee is still more than double the current fee of $3,675.

Meanwhile, investors joining large enterprises, or regional centres, will be required to pay $7,850. While this figure is still lower than the original proposed fee hike, it marks a 114% jump from the current rate of $3,675. Regional centres are USCIS-approved organisations that combine funds from multiple investors and invest that amount in development projects.

Applications seeking Homeland Security’s approval for a regional centre designation have increased 148% to $44,115. The current price tag is $17,795. Additionally, the regional centre fee for each new investment will climb 140% to $42,675.

There is also a provision for older investors who may want to preserve their visa eligibility if a project collapses. USCIS has introduced a new I-527 form for such cases, requiring a $10,330 fee. This will only apply to those applicants who already possessed an EB-5 before the 2022 Reform and Integrity Act was introduced.

What is the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

Created by the US Congress in 1990, this program, administered by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, allows eligible foreign investors (and their spouses and qualifying children) to apply for lawful permanent residence, i.e., become Green Card holders. Investors’ approval for the immigration benefit hinges on petitioners making necessary investments in a commercial enterprise in the US and planning to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified American workers.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was launched to boost the US economy through foreign investors’ actions focused on capital investments and job creation.

Why is USCIS updating the EB-5 program fee?

USCIS stated in an official release that it was overhauling the EB-5 visa fee structure to cover program costs, meet statutory processing time goals, and support integrity measures such as audits and site visits.

Alongside its fee overhaul announcement, the federal agency reminded applicants that it is largely funded by filing fees instead of taxpayer dollars.

“This means the cost of reviewing applications, conducting background checks, verifying eligibility, detecting fraud, and maintaining program operations must be paid by those who use the immigration system,” USCIS stated.

The Trump administration notably mentioned the 2022 EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act in its latest announcement, highlighting that the new changes are based on it since the act directed the agency to examine the program-specific fee. The law also authorised USCIS to set the visa program’s fees at a level that helps recover the full cost of the program.

The current EB-5 program is authorised through September 30, 2027. While USCIS has pointed towards its potential extension, Congress’ actual decision is still awaited.

Although this particular visa program is typically viewed positively due to its contributions to the country’s economy, the recent overhaul of immigration policies is part of the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown and enforcement. This process has involved multiple policy revisions, including legal pathways to the United States, such as reinforcing stricter screening and vetting procedures and more.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.