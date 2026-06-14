The US Department of State announced that it has already reached its per-country limit for the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) immigrant visas in the unreserved category for applicants from India for the fiscal year (FY) 2026. Due to the limited number of employment-based preference visas that the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) allows in a fiscal year, U.S. embassies and consulates must stop issuing visas in these categories for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The official notice released earlier this week determined that due to the exhaustion of all available EB-5 unreserved visas for Indians for this financial year were exhausted on June 5, no more visas will be issued until October 2026. The annual limit will eventually reset when the new fiscal year (FY 2027) commences on October 1, 2026. US embassies and consulates may continue issuing immigrant visas in the specified category to eligible applicants after that.

The EB-5 program administered by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has often been viewed as an ideal pathway for high-investing applicants seeking a Green Card or permanent residence.

Under the ‘EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program,’ qualified investors are eligible to apply for lawful permanent residence and become a Green Card holder if they make the necessary investment in a commercial enterprise in the US and plan to create or preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified US workers.

Per-country cap on EB-5 visas

Created in 1990 by the US Congress, the EB-5 Program aims to stimulate the American economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors, according to USCIS.

As per the US State Department, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) “provides that the annual limit for EB-5 visas is 7.1 percent of the worldwide employment limit, of which 68 percent is available for unreserved visa categories (C5, T5, I5, R5, RU, NU).”

“INA 202(a)(2) establishes that natives of any single foreign state may not receive more than seven percent of the total of employment-based and family-sponsored visas, which is prorated among the different visa categories under INA 202(e).”

Those linked to the EB-5 Investor Program are required to invest a minimum of $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) or rural area, or $1.05 million elsewhere.

EB-5 cap met after Trump’s new green card memo

The news about the EB-5 visa quota for Indian investors comes after USCIS announced that foreign-born applicants living in the US on temporary visas must leave the country and apply for a Green Card from their countries of origin. Dated May 21, the policy memorandum lists adjustment of status (AOS) as “extraordinary relief.”

In its announcement, the USCIS called it a return “to the original intent of the law.” The agency’s spokesperson Zach Kahler additionally told Business Insider, “While we work to operationalize this, people who present applications that provide an economic benefit or otherwise are in the national interest will likely be able to continue on their current path, may be asked to apply abroad depending on individualized circumstances.”

Nonetheless, USCIS refrained from defining how the “economic benefit” clause fits into the conversation.

In a previous conversation with the Financial Express Digital, Aarushi Gupta, Managing Director, India Operations, Donoso & Partners LLC, said, “EB-5 investors are among the most thoroughly vetted participants in the US immigration system. Their investments create jobs, stimulate economic activity, and contribute to local communities across the United States.”

“Based on our initial reading, USCIS may place increased emphasis on whether an applicant presents a positive economic profile and whether there are factors that could lead the agency to conclude that the individual may become a public charge in the future,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ignacio Donoso, Managing Partner, Donoso & Partners, LLC, added in a statement, “The memorandum reinforces USCIS’s existing discretionary authority rather than creating a new statutory standard. Our firm is actively working with clients to prepare comprehensive evidence packages that highlight the economic benefits they bring to the United States. We remain committed to helping investors navigate these developments while continuing to advocate for fair and lawful adjudication of EB-5 cases.”

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

