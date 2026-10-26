Australia has expanded biometric collection requirements for visa applicants in India from October 26, 2026. Applicants may now be required to submit fingerprints and a facial image as part of the visa application process.

The Australian High Commission in New Delhi announced that India is among nearly 60 countries covered by the expanded requirements. The new rules apply only to Australian visa applications lodged on or after October 26, 2026. Applications submitted before this date will not be affected.

“From today (26 October 2026), applicants for an Australian visa in India may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image, as part of the visa application process,” the Australian High Commission said in its official announcement.

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Who needs to provide biometric information?

Not all visa applicants will necessarily be required to submit biometric information. The Australian Department of Home Affairs will inform applicants if they need to complete this step and provide instructions on how to do so.

According to the Australian High Commission, the expansion is part of the country’s efforts to maintain a secure, efficient and trusted visa system.

“Australia is expanding its biometric collection requirements to nearly 60 countries, including India, as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure, efficient and trusted visa system,” the statement explained.

How can applicants submit biometrics?

Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC) in person or submit their biometric information digitally through the Australian Immi App.

Some applicants may be eligible to use the mobile application instead of visiting a collection centre. Those who have previously provided their biometrics at an ABCC and hold a valid passport may have the option to submit their information through the Australian Immi App at no cost.

The Department of Home Affairs will inform eligible applicants about the available options and the steps they need to follow. “Visa applicants will be advised by the Department of Home Affairs if they are required to provide biometrics and will receive instructions on how to complete the process,” the High Commission said.

Will the new rules affect visa processing times?

The Australian High Commission said visa processing times are not expected to be affected by the expanded biometric requirements, provided applicants complete the process promptly when asked. Applicants should therefore check communications from the Department of Home Affairs and follow the instructions provided to avoid delays caused by incomplete requirements.“Visa processing times are not expected to be affected, provided applicants complete any biometric requirements promptly,” the statement said.

How will biometric data be protected?

The Australian authorities have also stated that biometric information will be handled in accordance with the country’s legislation and applicable local laws. “All biometric information is collected, stored and managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws, ensuring appropriate privacy and data protection safeguards are maintained,” the Australian High Commission said. The expanded requirements will apply to new visa applications lodged from October 26, 2026, and will not change the requirements for applications already submitted before that date.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

