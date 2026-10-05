Australia has changed the rules for international students. Immigration Minister Tony Burke had announced a set of reforms for international students in September. On October 2, Julian Hill MP, Assistant Minister for International Education and Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, finalized the new rules.

Two changes stand out. One is a new rule on how students move between courses. The other is a ban on bringing family along. So, what exactly is changing?

The reforms will:

Limit onshore Student visa applications

Remove the ability of most students to bring family members, with only limited exceptions in the national interest

Extend transfer restrictions between education providers,

Remove the ability of students to come to Australia for Higher Education and transfer onshore to VET, and

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The family rule that changes everything

The family change may hit hardest. Burke pointed to a gap. An Australian citizen can wait years to bring an overseas partner, while an international student gets a partner from day one. Under the new rules, the government will be “no longer be allowing the attaching of family members” for students. The release says only limited exemptions apply. They cover PhD students, nationals of Pacific and ASEAN member countries, and students sponsored by Australian or foreign governments.

The rule is tight even for those who qualify. Family members must apply at the same time as the main student. The option to add “subsequent entrants” later has been removed for all students. Similar restrictions apply to Temporary Graduate visas.

Burke said the government will not break up families onshore. Those already here stay until they leave, unless they become entitled to a permanent visa. The release confirms it. Eligible student visa holders applying for a new onshore visa can include only family members already in Australia.

A visa you can no longer switch into

Most temporary visa holders can no longer apply for a student visa from inside Australia. That includes Working Holiday Maker and Skills in Demand visa holders. Student visa holders seeking another onshore student visa must show genuine course progression. Limited exemptions cover school and PhD students, and students hit by provider default or course deferral.

On visa hopping

Burke was careful here. Not every visa switch is hopping, he said. A student who studies in a skill-shortage area, moves to a graduate visa, finds a sponsor and becomes a citizen is the system at its best. The problem is people who would never qualify for permanent residency but keep moving between visas. Some, he said, lean on appeals to stay as long as possible.

Burke also described the classic abuse. A student finishes a course, then drops to a weaker provider. It offers lower fees, little attendance pressure and room to work. His rule is simple. Students can move at the same level or up the qualification framework, never down. The release adds that students can no longer enter Australia for higher education and then transfer onshore to vocational training.

Can students still change providers?

Yes, but with a longer wait. From 2 October, non-school students must stay in their principal course for 12 months before seeking a transfer. That is up from six months. School students keep the six-month rule. Transfers remain possible in exceptional circumstances or when a provider or course ceases to be registered.

From mid-2027, a new transfer visa takes over. Students will need that visa granted before starting at a new provider. Their visa end date stays the same. The government says the stream will stop transfers to lower-level courses that bypass evidence requirements.

Is the government turning students away?

Not according to its own messaging. Burke argued international education supports far more than campuses. Cleaners, maintenance staff and student-facing businesses depend on it, he said. Assistant Minister for International Education Julian Hill said success depends on “a ruthless focus on quality, integrity and a great student experience”. He said the package manages numbers sensibly without damaging one of the country’s largest export sectors.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal or immigration advice. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any decisions.