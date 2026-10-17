Australia has changed the rules for international students, and the new rules will be applicable to all those who can apply for and be granted a Student visa (subclass 500) or Student Guardian visa (subclass 590) while in Australia. They also change whether family members can be included in a Student visa application.

The changes do not affect current Student visas. Applications lodged before 2 October 2026 will continue to be assessed under the rules in place when they were lodged.

Can you still apply for a Student visa in Australia?

From 2 October 2026, most temporary visa holders can no longer apply for a Student visa while in Australia. This includes Working Holiday Maker and Skills in Demand visa holders.

If you are a student visa holder, you generally cannot apply for another Student visa while in Australia unless an exemption applies. For example: students who need up to 12 additional months to complete their studies with the same education provider or students who have completed the main course covered by their current visa and are progressing to a higher-level course.

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Who gets an exemption to apply onshore?

Study Australia lists these exemptions for applying while in Australia:

Students sponsored by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) or the Department of Defence

Students applying for a doctoral degree, or for primary or secondary school studies

Students whose education provider cannot deliver their course, known as a provider default

Students who need up to 12 more months to finish with the same education provider

Students who have finished the main course on their current visa and are moving to a higher-level course

Can students still bring family members?

Anyone applying for a first or further Student visa can no longer include family members unless an exemption applies, Study Australia said. The exemptions cover:

Doctoral students

Nationals of Pacific countries and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries

Fully funded foreign government scholarship recipients

Students sponsored by DFAT or the Department of Defence

Also, family members cannot be added after the Student visa is granted, and there are no exemptions to this rule, Study Australia said.

What about families already in Australia?

Families already together will not be separated. A student may include the same family members in a new application if both of these are true:

They were included in the student’s visa or visa application before 2 October 2026

The student is eligible to apply for a further Student visa in Australia

Applications lodged before 2 October that already included family members continue under the old rules, Study Australia said.

Changing providers: new stream due on 1 July 2027

Study Australia said a new Transfer stream within the Student visa subclass is intended. Students who change education providers will have to apply for it. The government is still developing the details.

According to ICEF Monitor, from 1 July 2027, students already on course will have to apply through the new student transfer stream to change providers. Until then, non-school students must stay enrolled with their provider for 12 months, up from the previous six months.

Transfers will only be allowed to the same level or a higher qualification. “Students will no longer be able to come to Australia to study Higher Education and transfer onshore to VET,” adds a government statement, ICEF Monitor reported.

What is behind the crackdown on onshore applications?

Other than the family restriction, the stated aim is to reduce “visa hopping.” That means extending a stay in Australia by moving from one visa class to another, or by moving to lower-level courses.

ICEF Monitor also cited Professor Andrew Norton on why onshore applications drew attention. “Onshore applicants for a student visa get a bridging visa while their application is processed. As of December 2025, the median processing time for an onshore student visa application was 134 days, delivering another 4 to 5 months living and working in Australia even if the visa application is unsuccessful…As of 31 December 2025, 107,449 people were on bridging visas while waiting for a student visa application to be resolved.”

He also noted: “Due to other policy changes, onshore student visa applications were already trending down before this announcement. In 2025, 135,979 onshore student visa applications were made, 30,000 below 2019 pre-COVID levels.”

Temporary Graduate visa: what to know

Restrictions on including family members will also come for Temporary Graduate visa applicants, Study Australia said.

The Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa application charge increased to A$5,750 on 1 July 2026. Applicants from Pacific Island countries, Timor-Leste and ASEAN member states were excluded from the increases. Holders keep unlimited work rights, Study Australia said.

What should students do next?

Study Australia suggests these steps:

Understand how the changes affect you before making visa, study, travel or relocation plans

Check whether you can apply for a Student visa while in Australia

Consider how the family rules affect your plans

Review official requirements before changing your provider or course

Use the Department of Home Affairs Document Checklist Tool to check the financial capacity and English language evidence you may need

For individual advice, Study Australia says to contact a migration agent registered with the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not immigration or legal advice. Visa rules can change, and individual cases differ. Readers should check official Department of Home Affairs information or consult a registered migration agent.