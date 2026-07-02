Australia has raised the visa application fees for international students, graduates looking for work after studies, skilled foreign workers, families who want to live together, and even permanent residents.

The Department of Home Affairs has updated its visa pricing table, which came into effect on July 1, 2026, increasing several major primary applicant visa charges by 25%, while some categories saw increases of nearly 300%.

For Indian students, the Australia visa fee has risen from around Rs 1,32,000 to nearly Rs 1,65,000, an increase of almost Rs 33,000. However, apart from the base application charge, an Additional Applicant Charge and a Subsequent Temporary Application Charge could also apply.

(For reference: 1 Australian dollar is approximately Rs 66 and 1.65 USD.)

Student Visa Fees

Australia’s student visa fees have consistently been among the highest in the world, and with the July 1 increase, the cost of education has risen even further.

The student visa application fee (subclass 500) has been hiked from $2,000 to $2,500, a jump of 25%. The subclass 500 visa allows a stay of up to 6 years and work of up to 48 hours a fortnight when the course of study or training is in session.

The application fee for the Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) has also been increased, from $4,600 to $5,750, a 25% increase. The Temporary Graduate visa allows international students to live, study, and work after finishing their studies.

Meanwhile, ELICOS students under the subclass 500 visa now have a different pricing structure: the earlier shared $2,000 ELICOS visa fee has been raised to $2,050. An ELICOS is solely or mostly an English language course provided to an overseas student.

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Partner and Family Visa Fees

Partner visa applicants will now pay $11,710, up from $9,365, an increase of $2,345. The subclass 461 visa fee for family members of New Zealand citizens has risen from $445 to $1,330, an increase of $885 for this trans-Tasman visa pathway.

New Zealand Citizen Family Relationship visa (Subclass 461) is for a person who is not a New Zealand citizen but is a member of a family unit of a New Zealand citizen. It lets you live and work in Australia for five years.

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Biggest Percentage Jumps

The largest proportional increases are seen in the Bridging visa B, Resident Return visa, and the subclass 461 New Zealand citizen family relationship visa.

For the Bridging visa B, a primary applicant who previously paid $190 will now pay $575, more than 200% than the earlier amount. With a Bridging visa B, one can leave and return to Australia during a specified travel period while their application for a substantive visa is being processed.

The Resident Return visa fee has increased sharply, from $490 to $1,475, a 200% hike, affecting permanent residents who need to travel and return to Australia after their travel facility has expired or is nearing expiry.

Skilled Migration Visa Fees

Fees for skilled migration pathways have also gone up: the Skilled Independent subclass 189 primary applicant fee has risen from $4,910 to $6,135, and the subclass 482 fee has increased from $3,210 to $4,015.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.