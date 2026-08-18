The US Embassy in India issued a much-needed reminder regarding the American visa application process involving minors. Addressing parents and guardians of children below the age of 18, US Mission India officials confirmed in a ‘Visa Friday 2026’ video that in-person consular interviews are mandatory regardless of the applicant’s age.

“Whether your child is a newborn or almost 18, they must appear in person for the consular interview,” the US Embassy in India wrote alongside a video post on X.

The official message shared on social media is a much-needed clarification for parents who may have otherwise assumed they could apply for a US visa on behalf of an underage individual.

A visa assistant appearing in the US Embassy’s video says, “The consular interview is one of the most consequential parts of the visa application process.” Echoing US President Donald Trump’s message of upholding national security, she adds, “Keeping America’s border secure is of utmost importance. The visa interview helps us with each potential traveller.”

Interview waiver process for minors has largely been eliminated

Originally, interview waiver programs (IWP) were quite common for children under 14 and applicants over 79 as part of the “dropbox” processing. However, after the commencement of Donald Trump’s second term last year, the US Department of State largely eliminated the waiver, effective October 2025. Since then, non-immigrant visa applicants, including those under 14, have generally required an in-person interview with a consular office.

Applying for a minor’s U.S. visa? Whether your child is a newborn or almost 18, they must appear in person for the consular interview. This is a reminder for parents and guardians: the in-person consular interview is mandatory at every age.



Watch the full video so you’re fully… pic.twitter.com/q3nKpprZCz— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 14, 2026

Some exceptions were still retained. The US State Department noted that eligibility criteria for an interview waiver, which has since been extremely narrowed down, include that the applicant apply for the visa in their country of nationality or usual residence, have never been refused a visa, and have no apparent or potential ineligibility, according to the official US government website.

Even in such exceptions, consular officers have the authority to require in-person interviews on a “case-by-case” basis for any reason.

According to the interview waiver update the US Department of State issued on September 18, 2025, the few exceptions include:

Applicants classifiable under the visa categories A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants, servants, or personal employees of accredited officials), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1 through NATO-6, or TECRO E-1;

Those applying for diplomatic- or official-type visas;

People renewing a B-1, B-2, B1/B2 visa or Border Crossing Card/Foil (BBBCC/BBBCV for Mexican applicants) within 12 months of the prior visa’s expiration when the prior visa was issued for full validity at the time of issuance and the applicant was at least 18 years old;

Individual renewing an H-2A visa within 12 months of the prior visa’s expiration when the prior visa was issued for full validity at the time of issuance and the applicant was at least 18 years old.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.