The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has reiterated the rights, benefits and restrictions applicable to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, after the government rolled out the new electronic OCI (e-OCI) card. They explained the privileges available under the OCI scheme in a post shared on their official X handle. This include indefinite stay in India, exemptions from registration requirements and parity with Indian nationals and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in several areas.

What rights does holding an OCI Card give you?



Benefits:

➤ Can stay in India indefinitely (except in case of Foreign Spouse)

➤ Exemption from registration with FRRO/ FRO



Parity with Indian nationals:

➤ In airfare for the domestic sector in India

➤ Entry fee at national… — Bureau of Immigration, Government of India (@BOIndiaOfficial) June 29, 2026

What benefits do OCI cardholders receive?

According to the Bureau of Immigration, OCI cardholders can stay in India indefinitely, except in the case of foreign spouses whose OCI status is subject to specific conditions. They are also exempt from registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or Foreigners Registration Office (FRO), irrespective of the duration of their stay. It added that OCI cardholders enjoy parity with Indian nationals in domestic airfare pricing and entry fees at national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, historical monuments and museums across India.

OCI Cardholders are not entitled to:



– Vote in India



– Be a member of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council or Parliament in India



– Hold Constitutional posts such as President, Vice President, Judge of Supreme Court or High Court, Member of Parliament, MLA/MLCs etc. in… — Bureau of Immigration, Government of India (@BOIndiaOfficial) June 30, 2026

The post further said they receive parity with NRIs in several areas. These include being allowed to adopt Indian children through the prescribed legal process, appearing for entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced), and buying or selling immovable property in India, except agricultural land, farmhouses and plantation property.

What OCI cardholders cannot do

The Bureau also explained that OCI status does not grant the same political or constitutional rights as Indian citizenship. It stated, “OCI Cardholders are not entitled to vote in India, be a member of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council or Parliament in India, hold Constitutional posts such as President, Vice President, Judge of Supreme Court or High Court, Member of Parliament, MLA/MLCs etc. in India, get appointed to posts and public services in connection with the affairs of the Union or of any State in India, acquire agricultural land or farm house or plantation property in India.”

ALSO READ NRIs and OCIs can now invest more in Indian stocks without SEBI registration

e-OCI card launched

The clarification comes shortly after Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah launched the e-OCI card in New Delhi on June 30. The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) card is designed to digitise OCI services and make them more accessible for the Indian diaspora worldwide. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the initiative is aimed at improving governance and enhancing service delivery through a fully digital system.

Why was the OCI scheme introduced?

The OCI scheme was introduced after repeated demands from the Indian diaspora, particularly in North America and other developed countries, for a form of dual citizenship. To address these aspirations, the government amended the Citizenship Act, 1955, in August 2005 and formally launched the scheme during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Hyderabad in 2006.

The scheme allows registration as an Overseas Citizen of India for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were Indian citizens on January 26, 1950, or later, or who were eligible to become Indian citizens on that date. However, it does not apply to anyone who is or has been a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh or any other country notified by the Central Government. OCI should not be interpreted as dual citizenship. Although OCI cardholders receive a lifelong multiple-entry visa to visit India and enjoy several economic, financial and educational benefits similar to NRIs, they do not receive the political rights or equality in public employment guaranteed to Indian citizens under Article 16 of the Constitution.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.