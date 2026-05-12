The US State Department will begin revoking passports of Americans who owe over $2,500 in child support, much more aggressively. The initiative aims to target those with significant outstanding debts.

In a note released on May 7, the Department of State stated that the U.S. law requires Americans to comply with child support obligations in order to receive a U.S. passport and allows the Department of State to revoke the passport of an individual who owes more than $2,500 in child support.

This is an existing rule, but now, under the Trump Administration, the Department of State is coordinating with the Department of Health and Human Services on an unprecedented scale to revoke the passports of Americans who have racked up significant outstanding child support debt.

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Who will be impacted?

Officials indicated that the number of passport holders owing over $2,500 is still uncertain as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) continues to gather data from state agencies, which may involve thousands of individuals.

Under the new policy, the HHS will notify the State Department of any past-due payments exceeding $2,500. Parents with passports in that category will have their passports revoked, extending the penalty beyond just those applying for renewals.

To be eligible for a U.S. Passport, you must pay any outstanding child support. If you owe more than $2,500, federal regulations do not allow the government to issue you a U.S. passport and your valid U.S. passport may be revoked.

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What Happens When a Passport is Revoked

Individuals with revoked passports under the program will be informed that their documents are unusable for travel and must apply for a new passport once their debts are settled.

Once a passport is revoked, it may no longer be used for travel. Eligibility for a new passport will only be restored after child support debt is paid to the relevant state child support enforcement agency and the individual is no longer delinquent according to HHS records.

Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez on X tweeted, “Revoking travel documents is a significant action. International law recognizes the right to free movement. And while there are real reasons any State may revoke citizenship documents, that power should not be abused. Passports facilitate movement, serve as “real IDs,” and effectively prove citizenship.”

“As efforts to request proof of citizenship at the polls expand, we must remain vigilant that the Trump administration does not abuse its power to disenfranchise Americans,” added Ramirez.

What to do if a passport is revoked

Any American with significant child support debt should arrange payment to the relevant state or states now to prevent passport revocation. To complete your passport application, pay any outstanding child support to your state’s enforcement agency.

Ensure you pay all states where you owe child support. The agency informs HHS of your payment, which may take 2-3 weeks to update their records and remove your name from their list. After verification, your passport application process will continue.

After you have paid the state, you will be eligible for a new U.S. Passport. A revoked passport may no longer be used for travel, even if child support debt has been paid.

If you have urgent travel, be aware that the process for your state and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to remove your name from its records may take a minimum of 2-3 weeks. A new passport could not be issued until HHS verifies your eligibility for a passport.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on publicly available statements from the U.S. Department of State and related agencies. It does not constitute legal advice. Individual circumstances may vary — readers are advised to consult a qualified attorney or their state’s child support enforcement agency.