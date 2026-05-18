A group of higher education associations in the US is raising the alarm about student visa delays as the autumn semester draws near and urging the Trump administration to act fast.

In a letter to the State Department, the American Council on Education (ACE) and thirty-one other national higher education associations urged it to provide student and scholar visa processing top priority during the busiest spring-through-August semester season.

This is not a new crisis. Over the last year, a slew of regulatory changes have caused growing uncertainty for international students and scholars.

The visa freeze last spring, expanded social media vetting requirements, the travel ban, and the campaign against Harvard’s ability to enroll international students have all taken a toll.

The Trump Administration implemented travel bans affecting over a dozen countries and introduced stricter student visa regulations, notably impacting Chinese students. From May to August of last year, the issuance of F-1 student visas decreased by 36% compared to the same period in 2024, suggesting a potential decline in enrollment. Additionally, applying for the H-1B visa has become more difficult and costly, diminishing the appeal of job prospects in the U.S.

The result: according to some reports, new international student enrollment dropped by 17% last fall — a historic decline not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic — driven significantly by visa and immigration restrictions. The pipeline of graduate students, particularly in STEM fields, is showing real strain.

Foreign student enrollment at US institutions for the 2026 spring semester declined by 20% from the previous spring, according to a new report by organizations such as the US-based international education NGO NAFSA.

The letter shares the concern with the authorities, stating that fast and efficient visa processing during peak season is crucial, as delays can lead students to choose other countries if they cannot arrive in time for the fall semester. Reports indicate that applicants are experiencing increasing delays and new vetting procedures, compounded by significant staff cuts at the State Department from last year’s layoffs.

What the Associations Are Asking For

In addition to requesting expedited visa processing, the groups are asking the State Department to provide a briefing on the implementation of the new screening criteria and what institutions may anticipate in the autumn.

The associations have a clear message for the administration: President Trump has often stated in public that it would be detrimental to the country’s interests to bar international students from attending schools and universities. The administration is now being urged by ACE and the other associations to take appropriate action before the fall semester window closes.

The stakes are really high. The harm to American higher education and the US economy might last far longer than a semester if the government does not act swiftly.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or study abroad advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. Readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.