Many foreigners with Canadian work experience can now apply for permanent residency, as Canada has invited skilled foreign nationals to do so. On May 27, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) invited foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in Canada through the Canadian Experience Class program of the Express Entry system to apply for permanent residence.

3,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) for permanent residency under the Express Entry draw No. 417 for the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) were issued. The date and time of the round was May 27, 2026, at 10:20:11 UTC, where the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited was fixed at 518. The tie-breaking rule date was April 30, 2026, at 03:16:01 UTC.

If more than one candidate has the lowest score, the cut-off is based on the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profiles.

The most recent Canadian Experience Class category draw was held on April 28, 2026, when 52,000 invites were sent with a cut-off score of 514.

Canada’s permanent resident pathways fall under the coveted programs like the Express Entry System and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs). Foreigners looking to settle in Canada can apply for any of the three immigration programs managed under Express Entry process are the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program and Canadian Experience Class.

To become a skilled immigrant in Canada, one has to create a profile and submit it to the Express Entry pool. If eligible, they are placed in a pool, given a score, and invited to apply for permanent residency. The completion of an online Express Entry profile or entering the pool does not guarantee an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

IRCC uses the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) to rank Express Entry candidates, inviting top candidates to apply for permanent residence every two weeks after conducting invitation rounds. The latest round was held on February 5, 2025 for the Canadian Experience Class under the Express Entry System.

The Canadian Experience Class is designed for skilled Canadian workers seeking permanent residency, requiring minimum qualifications in Canadian skilled job experience and language fluency.

To be qualified for the Canadian Experience Class, you must have completed at least one year of paid skilled work in Canada (or an equivalent amount of part-time work) during the three years before submitting your application. Also, you must have obtained this work experience while working in Canada as a temporary resident.

Volunteering and unpaid internships are not acceptable forms of compensation for your skilled work experience; instead, you must get compensation in the form of a salary or commissions.

Additionally, if you have worked without permission and obtained your work experience while temporarily residing outside of Canada, you are not qualified for the Canadian Experience Class.

CRS score distribution of candidates in the pool as of May 24, 2026

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. Readers are advised to consult a qualified Canadian immigration lawyer or registered immigration consultant for guidance specific to their individual circumstances.