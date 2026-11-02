International students seem to be losing faith in the Big Four study abroad destinations. According to a Trends Report 2027 by ApplyBoard, demand for the Big Four may remain subdued in 2027. Typically, the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada and Australia are considered the top four destinations for foreign students. So, how bad is the slide?

How steep is Canada’s fall?

Canada processed 749,754 new post-secondary study permit applications in 2023. For 2026, ApplyBoard projects about 160,000. That is not a dip. It is a collapse. The figures come from ApplyBoard’s Trends Report 2027. They show a big shift in where international students want to study.

From January to July 2026, Canada processed about 92,000 applications, 28% fewer than in the same period in 2025. The pace of decline slowed from March to July. ApplyBoard says that may signal relative stability. Even so, the 2026 projection would be 24% below 2025 and well under half of the 2019 level.

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Is any Big Four country escaping the slump?

Not really. In the UK, main applicant-sponsored study applications totaled 427,600 in 2025. ApplyBoard projects 345,000 for 2026. In Australia, offshore primary applicants lodged 235,235 applications in 2025. The 2026 projection is 206,000, down from 389,622 in 2023. The US tells a similar story. So, who is winning these students instead?

US F-1 visas are falling fast

Data out of the US has been rare over the last year or so. Application figures are only available for the 2024 fiscal year. But visa issuance data through February 2026 was recently released. F-1 visas issued fell from 442,391 in 2023 to 389,884 in 2024. They then dropped to 259,839 in 2025. F-1 visa issuances declined by 33% in 2025 over the previous year. They were down 38% year-over-year during the first two months of 2026.

F-1 Student Visa Issuances in the US, 2021–2025

Year Visas issued 2021 391041 2022 409154 2023 442391 2024 389884 2025 259839

Source: ApplyBoard; Date from U.S. Department of State

Why are students losing faith in the Big Four?

Student caps, tighter visa restrictions, cuts to post-study work rights and a host of other sudden rule changes have created deep uncertainty. The sheer pace of change is the problem. Prospective applicants are getting conflicting messages about how welcome they are in these destinations. As a result, demand has declined.

According to the Trends Report, a communication gap continues to erode trust in the traditional Big Four destinations. Students want certainty in their long-term planning. They quickly read complex policy jargon or general silence as a closed door. To rebuild confidence through the rest of the decade, institutions and policymakers need to take control of the narrative early. Until that happens, ApplyBoard expects demand will likely remain subdued in 2027.

Where are students looking instead?

ApplyBoard’s Fall 2026 Recruitment Partner Pulse Survey drew 910 responses from advisors in 52 countries. 59% saw a moderate or significant rise in students interested in studying abroad. That is 12 percentage points higher than the previous year. Nearly three in four said their students were interested in a non-Big Four destination.

First Permits Issued for Education Reasons, 2019 to 2025

Year Germany 2019 31833 2020 27470 2021 39108 2022 48411 2023 54075 2024 48960 2025 78572

Source: Eurostat, as reported in ApplyBoard’s Trends Report 2027

Germany’s study permits jumped 60% in a year

Eurostat data in the report tells the story. Germany issued 78,572 first permits for education reasons with 12+ months of validity in 2025. That is up from 48,960 in 2024.

ApplyBoard says that made Germany Europe’s most popular study option for first-time, long-term student visas. About 517,000 international students were studying at German institutions in 2025/26. They made up 18% of university enrolments.

Vietnam overtakes China in South Korea’s classrooms

Here is the surprise from Asia. South Korea’s April 2026 census counted over 307,000 international students in higher education. That is up 21% and passed the government’s 300,000 target a year early. Vietnamese students made up 32% of enrolments. They became the largest group for the first time since the survey began in 2003, ahead of Chinese students at 26%.

What does this mean for 2027?

In a nutshell, Germany is showing momentum, and Korea is changing its student mix. The race for international students is now wide open.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute immigration or education advice. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any decisions.