There are some new regulations that you should be aware of if you are an Indian Overseas Citizen or are applying for OCI status. All Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or later, or who were eligible to become citizens of India on the same date, may register under the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) Scheme. However, possessing an OCI card does not grant political rights, and OCI should not be mistaken for “dual citizenship.” Here’s a simple breakdown of what’s changed and what it means for OCI holders.

New Rules Notified Under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026

The Union Home Ministry announced the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026 on April 30, 2026. In order to support the digital transformation of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) procedures and to inform regulations pertaining to minors holding dual passports, some new measures have been put into place.

These modifications are intended to streamline processes, reduce paperwork, and improve clarity with regard to OCI status registration, renunciation, and cancellation. Additionally, it has been informed that a minor child who has an Indian passport cannot ever hold a passport from any other nation. This notification is the basis on which all the other changes below have been built.

The e-OCI Card Has Been Launched

The e-OCI Card has also been launched by the Indian government. The initial problems faced in the OCI system have been resolved in this new system, and it will bring great convenience to more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders. The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) Card is a major citizen-centric initiative aimed at transforming OCI services for the global Indian diaspora through a fully digital system.

Under this system, applicants can complete the entire OCI process online, from submitting the application and uploading supporting documents to downloading the digitally generated card after approval. Existing cardholders can also obtain their e-OCI Card digitally in most cases without needing a fresh application or physical verification.

One important thing to note: no physical OCI booklet will be issued going forward. The e-OCI Card is the only format available, according to the guidelines, in a step toward paperless identity documents for Indians residing overseas. Physical cards are still available upon request, but they are no longer required for travel or immigration clearance in India. This is likely the single biggest shift for existing cardholders; the physical booklet is on its way out.

No More Re-Issuing The Booklet After Turning 20

Under the new arrangement, the requirement to re-issue the OCI booklet upon receiving a new passport after 20 years has been eliminated. After 20 years, when a new passport is issued, there will be no need to re-issue the OCI booklet, and the cardholder’s registration number will also become unique.

Change In Requirements

In an update for Indian Overseas Citizens applying for an OCI card in India, the requirements have changed. A previously required document is no longer needed for the application.

The main change affects the documentation requirements for all OCI applications submitted in India.

A copy of any long-term visa (other than an E-3) with at least three months of validity as of the date of application is now required.

The good news is that you no longer need a copy of your Registration Certificate or Residency Permit (RC/RP). This document was previously mandatory, but it has been removed from the checklist.

Before you begin your application, ensure that the following documents are in order: a valid passport with at least 6 months validity as of the date of application submission; a valid visa with at least 3 months validity as of the date of application; two proofs of Indian origin; and proof of address.

The date of application will be considered the date the application is physically submitted at the relevant FRRO office, not the date of online submission.

How To Apply

The application process is straightforward and begins online:

Step 1: Visit the government website of OCIservices and register on the portal.

Step 2: Log in, select “Online Registration,” and apply under the applicable category.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and upload your photograph, signature, and required documents.

Step 4: Submit the application and use the generated reference number to seek an appointment at the concerned FRRO office.

Step 5: Visit the FRRO on the appointment date with the original documents for verification.

Step 6: After verification, a payment link will be generated. Once payment is made, the application will be officially acknowledged.

Step 7: After the application is processed and granted, the e-OCI Card can be downloaded directly from the portal.

How To Download Your e-OCI Card

Existing OCI cardholders can download their e-OCI Card through the OCI Services Portal by logging in with their registered credentials. Here is how it works:

Step 1: Log in to the OCI Services Portal using your registered User ID and Password.

Step 2: Select the e-OCI tab available on the dashboard.

Step 3: Your OCI details will be displayed. Click ‘Generate e-OCI Card’ to generate the card.

Step 4: Once generated, download and save the e-OCI Card for future reference.

Step 5: The downloaded e-OCI Card may be presented in digital form at Immigration Check Posts and to airlines whenever required.

You only need to log in using the email address linked to your OCI record and submit a request to generate the card. If you no longer have access to your registered email address, you can update it through the Email ID Updation facility under OCI Miscellaneous Services on the OCI Portal.

New Fee Structure

The Bureau of Immigration of India has announced that the revised fee structure for OCI services in India is now effective. The new application fee is USD 275, payable in Indian rupees (INR). If the OCI application is submitted in India, a fee of Rs 15,000 must be paid by demand draft to the “Pay and Accounts Officer (Secretariat), Ministry of Home Affairs” payable in New Delhi.

In the case of an OCI application submitted outside of India, a demand draft for US $275 or equivalent in local currency is required for each applicant. This fee structure will remain in place until the online payment system is introduced.

A new application for an OCI card costs $275, while reissuing the OCI card, whether due to a change in personal information or when the OCI cardholder reaches the age of 20, costs $25. If the OCI card is lost, it will cost $100 to reissue.

Passport information must be updated within three months of a new passport being issued; updates made after this time will incur a $25 late fee. Renunciation of the OCI card costs $25.

If registration is refused, a refund of $250 or its equivalent in local currency will be issued. The processing fee is US$25 and is non-refundable. In the case of an application filed in India, Rs.1,400 will be non-refundable as processing fees. Taken together, these fee changes touch nearly every stage of the OCI journey, from first application to renunciation.

Overseas Citizens Of India

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Scheme allows registration for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were Indian citizens or eligible for citizenship on January 26, 1950. It is important to note that OCI does not equate to dual citizenship and does not grant political rights, specifically excluding those under Article 16 of the Indian Constitution.

If you are an Overseas Citizen of India or are in the process of applying for OCI status, you should be aware of a few new rules. The Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) Scheme provides for registration of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on 26th January, 1950 or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on 26th January 1950. However, OCI is not to be misconstrued as ‘dual citizenship’, and holding an OCI card does not confer political rights.

E-Arrival Card

All foreign nationals, including OCI cardholders, are required to complete the Electronic Arrival Card (E-Arrival Card) before entry into India. This is a separate, additional step from the OCI card itself, so cardholders shouldn’t assume the OCI covers this requirement.

Fast Track Immigration

The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) launched by the Government of India has completely changed the immigration clearance process for OCI cardholders. After enrollment in the Fast Track Immigration program, their immigration clearance will be faster, easier, and more secure.

Other Rules

Government of India has scrapped the PIO card scheme altogether, and all existing PIO cardholders have been automatically converted to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders. If an individual is convicted to two years or more in jail or is charged with an offence punishable by seven years or more in prison, their OCI registration will be cancelled.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute legal or immigration advice. OCI rules, fees, and procedures are subject to change by the Government of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Readers should verify current requirements on the official OCI Services Portal or consult the nearest Indian Mission, FRRO, or a qualified immigration professional before applying.