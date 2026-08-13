The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged 11 people from the state of New York with conspiring to commit marriage fraud and immigration fraud for their alleged role in orchestrating more than 1,000 fake marriages. These alleged sham unions involving foreign nationals, mostly Chinese nationals, are believed to have been faked to game the immigration system in the United States.

According to the official indictment cited by DOJ and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), some people who allegedly participated in the fraudulent scheme, which spanned a decade, paid up to $100,000 per sham marriage. 11 defendants arrested and charged in connection with the purported crime operated a nationwide and international marriage fraud network from at least 2016 through July 2026.

These sham marriages took place all over the US, and even abroad, including in China, US states of Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and the Oceanic island naition of Vanuatu, according to US authorities.

Although there is no definitive federal government data shedding light on the total number of sham marriages in the America, the US government has repeatedly flagged such cases over the years, calling out countless of individuals for fraudulently obtaining Green Cards.

The US grants people entry for numerous reasons, including employment, higher education and various family-based visas. Among those, immigration authorities also offer provisions to a legally wedded partner of a US citizen or permanent resident to apply for a Green Card through marriage. However, there have been documented cases of individuals exploiting the immigration system by purposely entering into a fake marriage solely to obtain permanent residence in the US.

11 defendants in fake Green Card marriage scheme identified

The individuals, all from the New York State, arrested on Wednesday (US time) are expected to be arraigned soon. Two of them are from Brooklyn, three from Queens, four from Staten Island, one from Peekskill and one from Ossining.

Their names are listed in the picture below:

11 defendants arrested and charged in massive Green Card fraud marriage scheme. (Image: Screenshot of the USCIS and DOJ websites)

They have all been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and immigration fraud, which, if convicted, carries a maximum penalty of five years in priso. Additionally, each defendant has been charged with one count of conspiracy to encourage the unlawful residence of aliens in the United States. If convicted, this has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

How were the sham marriages orchestrated?

The indictment, as detailed by USCIS and DOJ, shows that the scheme involved a network of ‘facilitators,’ ‘recruiters,’ and ‘assistants,’ in addition to relying on marriage officiants, attorneys, tax prepapers, insurance providers and other service providers.

Therein, ‘facilitators’ were responsible for overseeing the scheme and identifying potential foreign national customer. According to the USCIS and DOJ’s claims, international citizens paid up to approximately $100,000 to this group of participants for a sham marriage to ultimately obtain legal permanent resident status in the US.

Then, ‘recruiters’ would find willing US citizens and ensure their continued participation throughout the sceme’s completions. Thereafter, ‘facilitators’ would allegedly pay participating US citizens up to about $30,000 and paid ‘recruiters’ commissions worth about $5,000 for each citizen recruited for the scheme. Hundreds of American citizens were recruited for the alleged sham marriages, according to USCIS and DOJ.

Lastly, ‘assistants’ prepared immigration documents and coordinated the submission of framed lawful Green Card applications to USCIS.

The 11 defendants named above purportedly paired foreign nationals with participating American citizens. The pairs are believed to have met for the first time right before obtaining a marriage license. Photographs designed to make the sham marriage seem real were staged as part of the process. The indictment says that participants of the scheme manufactured more evidence, including additional photos, filing joint tax returns, obtaining insurance policies, and opening joint financial and utility accounts, to make the unions appear legitimate.

Green Card applications, containing forged statements and evidence, would then be prepared and submitted. Ahead of USCIS interviews, the “married” pairs were allegedly “coached” on how to conceal the truth about their ties and give false answers to immigration authorities.

Given the alleged scheme’s network, US authorities believe that tens of millions of dollars were collected from foreign nationals hoping to obtain lawful Green Card status.

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Officials speak out

Todd Blanche, who was recently officially sworn in as Attorney General following a brief stint serving the role in interim position, foregrounded the Trump administration was committed to rooting out fraud, especially in the US immigration system.

“The individuals who were arrested today allegedly orchestrated elaborate schemes to illegally obtain citizenship for foreign nationals through sham marriages,” he said. “Schemes like this are a deliberate affront to the United States and our laws and will not be tolerated under the Trump Administration.”

Meanwhile, USCIS Director Joseph B. Edlow branded anyone who intends to “lie, cheat or steal their way to legal immigration status” as a “direct threat” to American national security. He particularly pointed out that USCIS is aggressively focussed on cracking down on marriage fraud schemes and organisations profiting off such abuse of the immigration system.

“USCIS will continue to expose fraud, defend the rule of law, and ensure immigration status is reserved for those who truly qualify,” Edlow added.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Hudson Valley; the FBI Safe Streets Task Force; USCIS’ Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate; the US Army Criminal Investigation Division; and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office are probing the case, which US Attorney Jamie McDonald for the Southern District of New York said is central to one of the largest marriage fraud schemes charged in the US history.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

