Overseas Citizen of India Cardholders registered under section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, enjoy certain privileges on their visit to India. However, there were instances where OCI cardholders were not allowed to board flights because the passport number on their OCI cards differed from the one on their current passports.

OCI card holders need to ensure a few things regarding the validity of their OCI cards before planning their visit to India:

1. OCI card holder who is 20 years of age or younger, the OCI card must be renewed each time a new passport is issued.

2. OCI card holder who is 21 to 49 years of age, it is not mandatory to renew the OCI card each time a new passport is obtained.

3. OCI card holder who attains the age of 50 years or more, OCI card must be renewed only once after the issuance of a new passport.

4. It is also clarified that if an OCI cardholder renews his/her foreign passport of 10-year validity at any time between the ages of 41 to 49, and which remains valid till he/she attains the age of 51 to 59, the old OCI card would remain valid till he/she obtains a fresh passport.

5. If the OCI card is issued for the first time after the age of 50 years, then there is no need for reissuance of OCI card in case a new passport is obtained.

6. As far as Indian immigration authorities are concerned, the OCI cardholders (excluding those between 21 and 49 years of age) will be permitted to enter/exit India on the strength of the OCI card, even if it contains the old passport number of the cardholder.

7. All applications for OCI undergo pre- and post-enquiry based on the reporting of adverse information. If applicants have furnished false or suppressed material information, the OCI registration may be cancelled, and the individual will be blacklisted from entering India.

8. If you are applying for the OCI card or about to avail any other OCI Card service, you will have to pay new fees. For a new application, a fee is set at USD 275 or its equivalent in Indian Rupees. For applications submitted in India, the fee is Rs 15,000. In case of OCI application to be submitted outside India, by way of a Demand Draft for $275 for each applicant or equivalent in local currency.

9. OCI card holders get a multiple-entry lifelong visa for visiting India for any purpose. However, OCI Cardholders will require special permission to undertake research work in India, for which they may submit an application to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

10. OCI cardholders are also not entitled to undertake Missionary, Mountaineering, Journalism & Tabligh activities without prior permission of the Government of India. OCI cardholders must obtain prior permission from the FRRO for Missionary, Mountaineering, and Tabligh activities, and seek approval from the XP Division of the Ministry of External Affairs for journalistic activities. OCI cardholders also require a Protected Area Permit (PAP)/ Restricted Area Permit (RAP) to visit any place that falls within the Protected/ Restricted Area notified by the Government, as in the case of any other foreigner.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country.