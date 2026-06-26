The US Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration can move ahead with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Haiti and Syria, a decision that could eventually affect nearly 1.3 million people living in the United States under the programme.

In a 6-3 ruling in Mullin v. Doe, the court said the president has broad authority over TPS and that courts have only limited power to review such decisions. The judgment overturns lower court orders that had blocked the administration from ending the protections.

India is not among the countries covered by TPS, so the ruling does not directly affect Indian nationals. The ruling immediately affects thousands of Haitians and Syrians but could also make it easier for the administration to end TPS protections for several other countries.

Here are 5 things to know about the SCOTUS ruling on TPS

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Supreme Court backs broad presidential powers

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito said Congress created TPS in 1990 to offer temporary humanitarian protection to people who could not safely return to their home countries.

“Congress created TPS in 1990 to provide short-term humanitarian relief for aliens who cannot safely return to their home countries,” Alito wrote. “Although designed to afford temporary relief, TPS designations in practice have often lasted for decades.”

He also added that Haitian nationals were first granted TPS after the devastating 2010 earthquake. According to the ruling, decisions on TPS fall entirely within the president’s authority and cannot be reviewed by courts.

The court also rejected claims that the decision to end TPS for Haitians was driven by racial discrimination. Instead, the majority accepted the administration’s argument that the move was based on policy, including concerns that TPS had been repeatedly extended for decades even though it was meant to be temporary.

As a result, around 330,000 Haitians and nearly 4,000 Syrians who are currently protected under TPS could face deportation if they do not have another legal immigration status.

Decision could affect far more than Haitians and Syrians

Although the case focused on Haiti and Syria, legal experts believe the ruling will have much wider consequences. The decision clears the path for the Trump administration to continue efforts to end TPS protections for other large groups, including immigrants from Venezuela, Honduras and several other countries whose cases have been tied up in court.

Across the United States, about 1.3 million people from 17 countries are covered by TPS.

Texas could be one of the hardest-hit states. Around 147,000 TPS holders live there, many of whom have work permits, established careers and family members who are US citizens.

Justice Kagan strongly disagrees

Justice Elena Kagan, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, strongly disagreed with the majority. In her dissent, Kagan argued that the ruling weakens due process protections and ignores evidence that improper considerations played a role in ending TPS for Haitians.

She pointed to statements made by President Donald Trump and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying they highlighted racial bias.

Trump administration says TPS has lasted too long

Since returning to office, the Trump administration has either ended or announced plans to end TPS protections for several countries.

Officials argue that the programme has moved far beyond its original purpose. They say TPS was designed as temporary relief during crises but, in many cases, has remained in place for decades.

Immigrant rights groups strongly criticised the ruling, warning that many families now face uncertainty. They said ending TPS could separate families, strip people of their legal right to work and force them to return to countries that are still unsafe.

The administration, however, maintains that conditions in many of the affected countries have improved enough that temporary protections are no longer needed.

Businesses could also feel the impact

The ruling may also create problems for employers across the country, as many TPS holders work in industries already facing worker shortages.

Hussein Elbakri, senior litigation attorney at the International Refugee Assistance Project, said many of the affected immigrants hold essential jobs.

“If you look at our plaintiffs in the Syria case, for example, we have a highly sought-after paediatrician,” Elbakri said. “We have somebody who is a special needs teacher by day and is training to be a nurse at night. We have construction workers. We have people in the food services industry, and we have many, many people, especially in the Haitian community, who are home health care workers.”

Another immigration win for the Trump administration

The TPS decision came shortly after another Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Trump administration to enforce its “wait in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers.

Reacting to the back-to-back victories, Department of Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival said: “In our second Supreme Court win of the day, the Court vindicates DHS yet again. The T in TPS stands for TEMPORARY, yet many of these designations became de facto amnesty. This is a win for the rule of law and common sense.”

Even some conservatives opposed the decision

Criticism also came from outside the political left. David Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian CATO Institute, said ending legal immigration pathways would hurt both businesses and the US economy.

“Going after legal pathways only creates more chaos and undermines the economic and fiscal benefits of immigrants by depriving immigrants of their ability to work legally and businesses of qualified workers,” Bier said. “It will be harder for the U.S. to compete o n the global stage or keep up with a growing fiscal crisis if policymakers continue down a path that targets legal immigration pathways.”