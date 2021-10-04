सर्वाधिक पढ़ी गईं

WhatsApp, Facebook और Instagram हुए डाउन, दुनिया भर के यूजर्स परेशान

वेबसाइट मॉनिटरिंग सर्विस डाउनडेटेक्टर ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले तीनों प्लटफॉर्म डाउन हैं.

Updated: Oct 04, 2021 11:08 PM
WhatsApp, facebook and Instagram are down globallyWhatsApp, facebook और Instagram सोमवार की रात डाउन हो गए.

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म Facebook, WhatsApp और Instagram सोमवार की रात करीब 9 बजे दुनिया भर के कई हिस्सों में डाउन हो गए. इसकी वजह से यूजर्स को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा. कई यूजर्स ने डेस्कटॉप पर भी फेसबुक का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाने की बात कही. वेबसाइट मॉनिटरिंग सर्विस डाउनडेटेक्टर ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले तीनों प्लटफॉर्म डाउन हैं. यूजर्स इन प्लेटफॉर्म्स के ज़रिए नए मैसेज ना तो भेज पा रहे हैं और ही प्राप्त कर पा रहे हैं. इसी तरह की दिक्कत इंस्टाग्राम के इस्तेमाल में भी हो रही है. फिलहाल यूजर्स चाहें तो टेलीग्राम या सिग्नल ऐप का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं.

फेसबुक ने औपचारिक तौर पर यह स्वीकार किया है कि कुछ लोगों को उनके एप्स और प्रोडक्ट्स के इस्तेमाल में दिक्कत आ रही है. फेसबुक ने यह भी कहा कि वे जितनी जल्दी हो सके, इसे ठीक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं.

फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले प्लेटफॉर्म WhatsApp और Instagram ने भी स्वीकार किया है कि उनके यूजर्स को ऐप के इस्तेमाल में दिक्कत हो रही है.

Get Business News in Hindi, latest India News in Hindi, and other breaking news on share market, investment scheme and much more on Financial Express Hindi. Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter for latest financial news and share market updates.

  1. बिज़नस न्यूज़
  2. अंतरराष्ट्रीय
  3. WhatsApp, Facebook और Instagram हुए डाउन, दुनिया भर के यूजर्स परेशान
Tags:Facebook
Next Stories
1Gold-Silver Price Today: सोने में मामूली गिरावट, चांदी 137 रुपये टूटी
2Tata Punch Launch : टाटा ने पेश की अपनी सबसे सस्ती एसयूवी Punch, जानिए इसके वैरिएंट्स की खूबियां
3RBI ने SREI इंफ्रा और SREI इक्विपमेंट के बोर्ड को किया भंग, रजनीश शर्मा नियुक्त किए गए प्रशासक

Go to Top