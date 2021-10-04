WhatsApp, Facebook और Instagram हुए डाउन, दुनिया भर के यूजर्स परेशान

सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म Facebook, WhatsApp और Instagram सोमवार की रात करीब 9 बजे दुनिया भर के कई हिस्सों में डाउन हो गए. इसकी वजह से यूजर्स को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा. कई यूजर्स ने डेस्कटॉप पर भी फेसबुक का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाने की बात कही. वेबसाइट मॉनिटरिंग सर्विस डाउनडेटेक्टर ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले तीनों प्लटफॉर्म डाउन हैं. यूजर्स इन प्लेटफॉर्म्स के ज़रिए नए मैसेज ना तो भेज पा रहे हैं और ही प्राप्त कर पा रहे हैं. इसी तरह की दिक्कत इंस्टाग्राम के इस्तेमाल में भी हो रही है. फिलहाल यूजर्स चाहें तो टेलीग्राम या सिग्नल ऐप का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं.

फेसबुक ने औपचारिक तौर पर यह स्वीकार किया है कि कुछ लोगों को उनके एप्स और प्रोडक्ट्स के इस्तेमाल में दिक्कत आ रही है. फेसबुक ने यह भी कहा कि वे जितनी जल्दी हो सके, इसे ठीक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले प्लेटफॉर्म WhatsApp और Instagram ने भी स्वीकार किया है कि उनके यूजर्स को ऐप के इस्तेमाल में दिक्कत हो रही है.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience!

— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021