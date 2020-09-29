उपराष्ट्रपति एम वैकेंया नायडू कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित

उपराष्ट्रपति एम वैकेंया नायडू (M Venkaiah Naidu) कोविड19 (COVID-19) से संक्रमित हो गए हैं. यह सूचना उपराष्ट्रपति सचिवालय से जारी हुई है. कहा गया है कि नायडू में महामारी के लक्षण नहीं हैं और उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक है. उपराष्ट्रपति सचिवालय की ओर से किए गए ट्वीट में कहा गया है कि नायडू का मंगलवार सुबह एक रुटीन कोविड19 टेस्ट हुआ था, जिसमें वह पॉजिटिव पाए गए. उन्हें होम क्वारंटीन की सलाह दी गई है. उपराष्ट्रपति की पत्नी ऊषा नायडू का टेस्ट रिजल्ट निगेटिव है और वह सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हैं.
The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation.
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020
