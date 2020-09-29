मुख्य समाचार:

उपराष्ट्रपति एम वैकेंया नायडू कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित

यह सूचना उपराष्ट्रपति सचिवालय से जारी हुई है.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 9:59 PM
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19; he is asymptomatic and in good health: VP SecretariatImage: PTI

उपराष्ट्रपति एम वैकेंया नायडू (M Venkaiah Naidu) कोविड19 (COVID-19) से संक्रमित हो गए हैं. यह सूचना उपराष्ट्रपति सचिवालय से जारी हुई है. कहा गया है कि नायडू में महामारी के लक्षण नहीं हैं और उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक है. उपराष्ट्रपति सचिवालय की ओर से किए गए ट्वीट में कहा गया है कि नायडू का मंगलवार सुबह एक रुटीन कोविड19 टेस्ट हुआ था, जिसमें वह पॉजिटिव पाए गए. उन्हें होम क्वारंटीन की सलाह दी गई है. उपराष्ट्रपति की पत्नी ऊषा नायडू का टेस्ट रिजल्ट निगेटिव है और वह सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में हैं.

