केन्द्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी कोरोना संक्रमित, संपर्क में आने वालों से सावधान रहने की अपील

केन्द्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए हैं. यह जानकारी उन्होंने ट्वीट कर दी है. गडकरी ने ट्वीट में कहा कि मंगलवार को वह कमजोरी महसूस कर रहे थे, लिहाजा उन्होंने डॉक्टर से संपर्क किया. चेकअप के दौरान वह कोविड19 पॉजिटिव निकले. गडकरी ठीक हैं और उन्होंने खुद को आइसोलेट कर लिया है. केन्द्रीय मंत्री ने अपने संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों से सावधान रहने, सुरक्षित रहने और प्रोटोकॉल फॉलो करने की अपील की है.

Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself.

