Air India अभी निजी हाथों में नहीं, Tata Sons का बिड मंजूर होने की खबर को सरकार ने बताया अफवाह

दीपम सचिव ने ट्वीट किया है कि एयर इंडिया के लिए टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी देने की खबर गलत है.

Air India Bidding: सरकारी विमान कंपनी एयर इंडिया (Air India) के लिए टाटा संस (Tata Sons) की बोली को मंजूरी नहीं मिली है. इससे पहले न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी थी कि केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अगुवाई में एयर इंडिया के लिए टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी दे दी गई है. हालांकि अब दीपम (डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ इंवेस्टमेंट एंड पब्लिक एसेट मैनेजमेंट) के सचिव ने ट्वीट कर इसका खण्डन किया है. सचिव ने ट्वीट किया है कि एयर इंडिया के लिए टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी देने की खबर गलत है. सचिव ने जानकारी दी कि इससे जुड़ा कोई भी फैसला सरकार लेती है तो इसे बताया जाएगा.

Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken. pic.twitter.com/PVMgJdDixS — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 1, 2021

इससे पहले न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी थी कि टाटा संस ने एयर इंडिया के लिए सबसे बड़ी बोली लगाई है. ऐसे में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अगुवाई में मंत्रियों के एक समिति ने टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी दी है. हालांकि अब दीपम के सचिव ने इसका खण्डन कर दिया है.

Tata Sons wins the bid for national carrier Air India. Tata Sons was the highest bidder. Union Home Minister Amit Shah-led ministerial panel has given approval to this bid: Sources pic.twitter.com/99OdR9LXCA — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021