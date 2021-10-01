सर्वाधिक पढ़ी गईं

Air India अभी निजी हाथों में नहीं, Tata Sons का बिड मंजूर होने की खबर को सरकार ने बताया अफवाह

सरकारी विमान कंपनी एयर इंडिया (Air India) के लिए टाटा संस (Tata Sons) की बोली को मंजूरी नहीं मिली है.

Updated: Oct 01, 2021 3:39 PM
Tata Sons wins the bid for national carrier Air India as was the highest bidderदीपम सचिव ने ट्वीट किया है कि एयर इंडिया के लिए टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी देने की खबर गलत है.

Air India Bidding: सरकारी विमान कंपनी एयर इंडिया (Air India) के लिए टाटा संस (Tata Sons) की बोली को मंजूरी नहीं मिली है. इससे पहले न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी थी कि केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अगुवाई में एयर इंडिया के लिए टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी दे दी गई है. हालांकि अब दीपम (डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ इंवेस्टमेंट एंड पब्लिक एसेट मैनेजमेंट) के सचिव ने ट्वीट कर इसका खण्डन किया है. सचिव ने ट्वीट किया है कि एयर इंडिया के लिए टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी देने की खबर गलत है. सचिव ने जानकारी दी कि इससे जुड़ा कोई भी फैसला सरकार लेती है तो इसे बताया जाएगा.

इससे पहले न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी थी कि टाटा संस ने एयर इंडिया के लिए सबसे बड़ी बोली लगाई है. ऐसे में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अगुवाई में मंत्रियों के एक समिति ने टाटा संस की बोली को मंजूरी दी है. हालांकि अब दीपम के सचिव ने इसका खण्डन कर दिया है.

Get Business News in Hindi, latest India News in Hindi, and other breaking news on share market, investment scheme and much more on Financial Express Hindi. Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter for latest financial news and share market updates.

  1. बिज़नस न्यूज़
  2. राष्ट्रीय
  3. Air India अभी निजी हाथों में नहीं, Tata Sons का बिड मंजूर होने की खबर को सरकार ने बताया अफवाह
Tags:Air IndiaTata Sons
Next Stories
1JhunJhunwala Portfolio : राकेश झुनझुनवाला के पोर्टफोलियो का ये शेयर 52 हफ्ते के नए शिखर पर, कमजोर मार्केट में भी लगातार रैली
2GST Collection in September 2021: लगातार तीसरे महीने 1 लाख करोड़ से अधिक कलेक्शन, सितंबर में कोरोना से पहले का संग्रह छूटा पीछे
3New IPO: OYO लाएगी 8430 करोड़ का आईपीओ, सेबी के पास जमा किए पेपर्स

Go to Top