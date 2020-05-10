Earthquake: दिल्ली में भूकंप के झटके, 3.4 रही तीव्रता

रविवार दोपहर 1.45 बजे देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के कुछ हिस्सों में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.4 मैग्नीट्यूड की रही. अभी तक इस भूकंप से जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है.
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of #Delhi
According to National Center for Seismology, earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes #Delhi
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020
बाकी अपडेट्स आने का इंतजार हैं…
