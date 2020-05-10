मुख्य समाचार:

Earthquake: दिल्ली में भूकंप के झटके, 3.4 रही तीव्रता

रविवार दोपहर दो बजे के आस-पास देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के कुछ हिस्सों में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

May 10, 2020 2:29 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Delhi, According to National Center for Seismology earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikesImage: Reuters

रविवार दोपहर 1.45 बजे देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के कुछ हिस्सों में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.4 मैग्नीट्यूड की रही. अभी तक इस भूकंप से जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है.

बाकी अपडेट्स आने का इंतजार हैं…

