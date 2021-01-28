सर्वाधिक पढ़ी गईं

Earthquake in Delhi: भूकंप के झटकों से कांपी दिल्‍ली, रिक्‍टर स्‍केल पर इतनी रही तीव्रता

Earthquake in Delhi: राजधानी दिल्ली में गुरुवार सुबह भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस हुए.

Updated: Jan 28, 2021 10:21 AM
Earthquake of Magnitude below 3 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi in morning on 28th jan said National Center for Seismology no loss of livesपश्चिमी दिल्ली में 28 जनवरी को सुबह 09:17 बजे 2.8 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

Earthquake in Delhi:  राजधानी दिल्ली में गुरुवार सुबह 28 जनवरी को भूकंप के झटके महसूस हुए. हालांकि झटके की तीव्रता बहुत कम रही. रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप के झटके की तीव्रता 2.8 रही. National Center for Seismology ने इसकी जानकारी दी. प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक पश्चिमी दिल्ली में 28 जनवरी को भारतीय समय के मुताबिक सुबह 09:17 बजे 2.8 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. यह हल्की तीव्रता वाला झटका था और इससे कोई जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है.

