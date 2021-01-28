Earthquake in Delhi: राजधानी दिल्ली में गुरुवार सुबह 28 जनवरी को भूकंप के झटके महसूस हुए. हालांकि झटके की तीव्रता बहुत कम रही. रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप के झटके की तीव्रता 2.8 रही. National Center for Seismology ने इसकी जानकारी दी. प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक पश्चिमी दिल्ली में 28 जनवरी को भारतीय समय के मुताबिक सुबह 09:17 बजे 2.8 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. यह हल्की तीव्रता वाला झटका था और इससे कोई जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है.

Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 IST today: National Center for Seismology

