मुख्य समाचार:

Earthquake: लद्दाख के लेह में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 5.1 तीव्रता

लद्दाख में मंगलवार सुबह भूकंप आया है.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 9:56 AM
earthquake in ladakh leh tuesday morning know detailsलद्दाख में मंगलवार सुबह भूकंप आया है.

लद्दाख में मंगलवार सुबह भूकंप आया है. लद्दाख केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के लेह में मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजकर 13 मिनट पर भूंकप आया. यह भूकंप लेह के 174 किलोमीटर पूर्व में था. रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 5.1 रही. नेशनल सेंटर ऑफ सिस्मोलॉजी ने यह जानकारी दी.

भूकंप के बाद अभी किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं है.

इससे पहले 25 सितंबर को लद्दाख में 5.4 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया है.

Get Business News in Hindi, latest India News in Hindi, and other breaking news on share market, investment scheme and much more on Financial Express Hindi. Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter for latest financial news and share market updates.

  1. बिज़नस न्यूज़
  2. राष्ट्रीय
  3. Earthquake: लद्दाख के लेह में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 5.1 तीव्रता
Tags:EarthquakeEarthquake In India
Next Stories
1Covid-19: कितने घंटों के लिए व्यक्ति की त्वचा पर रह सकता है वायरस; हाथ की स्वच्छता रखना जरूरी, रिसर्च में सामने आई बात
2N95 मास्क पर लगा प्रतिबंध हटा, अब निर्यात को मिलेगा बढ़ावा
3ICICI बैंक LAS लेने वाले ग्राहकों को देगा डेबिट कार्ड की सुविधा, जानें क्या हैं इसके बेनेफिट्स

Go to Top