Earthquake: लद्दाख के लेह में भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर 5.1 तीव्रता

लद्दाख में मंगलवार सुबह भूकंप आया है. लद्दाख केंद्र शासित प्रदेश के लेह में मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजकर 13 मिनट पर भूंकप आया. यह भूकंप लेह के 174 किलोमीटर पूर्व में था. रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 5.1 रही. नेशनल सेंटर ऑफ सिस्मोलॉजी ने यह जानकारी दी.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit 174km east of Leh, Ladakh at 5:13 am today: National Center for Seismology

भूकंप के बाद अभी किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं है.

इससे पहले 25 सितंबर को लद्दाख में 5.4 तीव्रता का भूकंप आया है.

