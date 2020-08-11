Earthquake: मणिपुर में भूकंप के झटके, 4.0 रही तीव्रता

मणिुपर में मंगलवार शाम 7.27 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 रही. भूकंप का केन्द्र मोइरांग, मणिपुर से 43 किमी दक्षिण में रहा. भूकंप के झटकों के चलते मणिपुर में जान-माल के नुकसान की अभी कोई खबर नहीं है.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck 43 km south of Moirang, Manipur at 7:27 pm today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/VYnIi1aTd2
— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020
