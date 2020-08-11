मुख्य समाचार:

Earthquake: मणिपुर में भूकंप के झटके, 4.0 रही तीव्रता

मणिुपर में मंगलवार शाम 7.27 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 8:35 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck 43 km south of Moirang, Manipur at 7:27 pm today: National Center for Seismology

मणिुपर में मंगलवार शाम 7.27 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, भूकंप ​की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.0 रही. भूकंप का केन्द्र मोइरांग, मणिपुर से 43 किमी दक्षिण में रहा. भूकंप के झटकों के चलते मणिपुर में जान-माल के नुकसान की अभी कोई खबर नहीं है.

 

