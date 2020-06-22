मुख्य समाचार:

Earthquake: ओडिशा में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.6 रही तीव्रता

भूकंप शाम 4.40 बजे आया.

Published: June 22, 2020 7:36 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha at 16:40 hours today

ओडिशा के रायगढ़ ​जिले के काशीपुर इलाके में सोमवार शाम को भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार, रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.6 मापी गई. भूकंप शाम 4.40 बजे आया. भूकंप से जान या माल के नुकसान की अभी कोई खबर नहीं है.

 

