Earthquake: ओडिशा में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 3.6 रही तीव्रता

ओडिशा के रायगढ़ ​जिले के काशीपुर इलाके में सोमवार शाम को भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार, रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.6 मापी गई. भूकंप शाम 4.40 बजे आया. भूकंप से जान या माल के नुकसान की अभी कोई खबर नहीं है.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, occurred in Kasipur area of Rayagada district in Odisha at 16:40 hours today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/UtzGOmFpsJ

