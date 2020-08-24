मुख्य समाचार:

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ में इमारत के 3 मंजिल ढहे, 200 से अधिक लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ जिले के महाड में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ है.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 8:25 PM

3 floors of a 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district Maharashtra, over 200 people are feared trapped

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ जिले के महाड में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ है. एक 5 मंजिला इमारत के 3 मंजिल ढह गए हैं. महाराष्ट्र की मंत्री अ​दिति एस तत्कारे का कहना है कि मलबे से 15 लोगों को निकाला जा चुका है, वहीं 200 से अधिक लोगों के फंसे होने की आशंका है. घटनास्थल पर NDRF की 3 टीम भेजी गई हैं.

बाकी डिटेल्स आने का इंतजार है…

