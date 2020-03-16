Yes Bank बैड लोन्स: ED ने सुभाष चंद्रा, नरेश गोयल और ​कपिल वाधवान को भेजा समन, अनिल अंबानी को गुरुवार को पेश होने को कहा

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने एस्सेल ग्रुप के सुभाष चंद्रा, जेट एयरवेज के पूर्व चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल, DHFL के प्रमोटर कपिल वाधवान को समन जारी किया है. यह समन यस बैंक के फाउंडर राणा कपूर द्वारा दिए गए बैड लोन्स के साथ इन लोगों के कनेक्शन को लेकर जारी किया गया है. इसके अलावा ED ने रिलायंस ग्रुप के चेयरमैन अनिल अंबानी को भी एक ताजा समन जारी किया है. अनिल अंबानी को मनी लॉन्ड्रिंक केस से कनेक्शन में बृहस्पतिवार को पेश होने के लिए कहा गया है.

Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Subhash Chandra of Essel group, former Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal, Promotor of DHFL Kapil Wadhawan in connection with bad loans given by #YesBank founder Rana Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/SHhTyQWvbC

