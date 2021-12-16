Kia Carens SUV से उठा पर्दा, जानें इस 7-सीटर शानदार कार की खूबियां

7-सीटर Kia Carens का मुकाबला Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 और Hyundai Alcazar जैसी शानदार गाड़ियों से होगा.

Carens भारतीय बाजार में किया की चौथीं कार होगी.

