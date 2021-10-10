World Mental Health Day: Employers address concerns of mental health of employees arising out of pandemic

Regular workshops on meditation and yoga allow employees to have meaningful access to care and resources for a sustained period.

Employers are today trying to address concerns of mental health of employees arising out of the pandemic crisis. This crisis has put mental health at greater importance for employers like never before. Here is what some companies are doing for their employees mental well-being.

According to Dipankar Kalita, Head of Human Resources, Provana India, “The pandemic, other than disrupting the lives of many people physically, had a psychological impact too. The remote working altered the working pattern with many of them witnessing the convergence of personal and professional lives and people started feeling disconnected.”

“It allowed the leaders to usher in significant changes that not only address the current pandemic situation but also outlast it. While addressing the near-term concerns of mental health and focusing on the -term benefit of addressing it, we collaborated with the MFine app and have had 24/7 help desks to assist and support our employees and also their families. We also conduct regular workshops on meditation and yoga by experts allowing our employees to have meaningful access to care and resources for a sustained period. At Provana, our employees will continue to be the focal point of everything we do,“ he further added.

Talking about how sports can enhance mental health, Arun Mallavarapu, Cofounder & CTO, Fedo.ai said, “Working in a startup culture demands long and quality working hours. As a health – tech company, we believe taking up sports activities as team bonding exercises will ensure release of endorphins which will reduce stress, anxiety, and pain. During pre-covid times, we organized bimonthly badminton and cricket sessions for the employees. Three to four hours of complete fun and sweat will keep a person motivated and mentally fresh. But now that we are back at the office, we are planning to organize more sports related sessions soon under proper safety measures.”

Talking about measures to ensure holistic well-being of employees, Anu Mathew, Chief People Officer, Pine Labs said, “At Pine Labs, we give utmost importance to the topic of wellness and are aware that as colleagues and team we can support each other to respond positively to events that happen around us. The outbreak of COVID-19 is one good example where colleagues played a vital role to support each other.”

“We have an in-house cross functional Health Team spearheaded by our Chief Business Officer. This team is passionate about making each person at Pine Labs healthier through various initiatives from Step-a-thons, yoga sessions and health challenges. We have had a great response to programs like ‘Sleep challenge’ and ‘Happiness challenge’ that introduces participants to new exercises towards self-care and builds self-awareness. We organise regular contests including musical competitions that allow people to connect with one another across the organisation and build relationships. Our leaders host regular coffee meetings for a personal connect and to listen to thoughts and ideas,” Mathew added.

Echoing similar views, Mamta Sharma, Vice President – HR Head – India & Fiserv Global Services, “Our commitment to holistic well-being is reflected in everything we do for our associates – benefits, culture, growth, learning, wellness, and engagement. We recognize the challenges of this new and hybrid world and focus on building a culture where everyone belongs and can bring their full self to work. Our thoughtfully curated wellness program – Fuel Your Life — promotes physical, financial, social and emotional well-being among our associates. With a strong emphasis on employee morale, we conduct meet-ups and campaigns to boost optimism in the middle of prolonged work from home periods. And our 24×7 Employee Assistance Program provides support to navigate concerns impacting associate’s home life, work life and emotional well-being.”

Talking about the solutions to address mental well-being, Rupal Rajal, Head – People Operations at Rupifi said, “Since March 2020, our lives changed drastically when it got confined to our homes and our homes turned into our workplaces. With not being able to draw a line between personal and professional life, the ever-mounting stress and work pressure, physical fitness and nutrition has to be a part of your daily regime. While you must enjoy and love what you do at work, it is important to never stop learning, exploring, experiencing and more. Always ensure to keep those friends and family close who support you in tough times, who understand and keep you emotionally sane.”

“It’s important for workplaces to place their trust in people and be there for them without any questions at times. Amongst utmost flexible work culture and supportive team, one such initiative at Rupifi provides unlimited leaves in support of mental and emotional well-being without seeking any answers/ reasons. It is for all generations to understand that stress, anxiety, depression gets built up from what you are going through. Ask for help, build a coping mechanism or be that support system for anyone and everyone who needs it,” Rupal concluded.

