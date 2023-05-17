World Hypertension Day: Know all about its causes, symptoms and treatment

World Hypertension Day 2023: Hypertension is an extremely common condition that affects the arteries. A person affected by hypertension has high blood pressure and this condition forces the heart to work harder to pump blood.
Hypertension is often called the ‘silent killer’. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries.
Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day to raise awareness and promote hypertension prevention, detection, and control.
What increases the risk of developing hypertension?
- Older age
- Genetics
- Being overweight or obese
- Not being physically active
- High-salt diet
- Drinking too much alcohol
Risk factors of hypertension
Some modifiable risk factors include:
- Unhealthy diets (excessive salt consumption, a diet high in saturated fat and trans fats, low intake of fruits and vegetables)
- Physical inactivity
- Consumption of tobacco and alcohol
- Overweight or obese
Some unmodifiable risk factors include:
- Family history of hypertension
- Age over 65 years
- Co-existing diseases such as diabetes or kidney disease
What are the symptoms of hypertension?
Most people with hypertension don’t feel any symptoms. According to WHO, very high blood pressures can cause headaches, blurred vision, chest pain and other symptoms.
People with very high blood pressure (usually 180/120 or higher) can experience symptoms including:
- severe headaches
- chest pain
- dizziness
- difficulty breathing
- nausea
- vomiting
- blurred vision or other vision changes
- anxiety
- confusion
- buzzing in the ears
- nosebleeds
- abnormal heart rhythm
How hypertension is detected?
According to WHO, if hypertension is treated, then it can cause other health conditions like kidney disease, heart disease and stroke. The only way to detect hypertension is to have a health professional measure blood pressure.
How to treat hypertension?
Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure. Some of these changes include:
- Eating a healthy, low-salt diet
- Losing weight
- Being physically active
- Quitting tobacco.
If you have high blood pressure, your doctor may recommend one or more medicines.
The global health agency maintains that the Blood pressure goal is less than 130/80 if you have:
- Cardiovascular disease (heart disease or stroke)
- Diabetes (high blood sugar)
- Chronic kidney disease
- High risk for cardiovascular disease.
For most people, the goal is to have a blood pressure less than 140/90.
How to prevent hypertension?
Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure and can help anyone with hypertension. Here are some do’s and dont’s:
Dos:
- Eat more vegetables and fruits.
- Sit less.
- Be more physically active, which can include walking, running, swimming, dancing or activities that build strength, like lifting weights.
- Get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity.
- Do strength building exercises 2 or more days each week.
- Lose weight if you’re overweight or obese.
- Take medicines as prescribed by your health care professional.
- Keep appointments with your health care professional.
Don’t:
- Eat too much salty food (try to stay under 2 grams per day)
- Eat foods high in saturated or trans fats
- Smoke or use tobacco
- Drink too much alcohol (1 drink daily max for women, 2 for men)
- Miss or share medication.
It is noteworthy that hypertension can cause serious damage to the heart. Excessive pressure can harden arteries, decreasing the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart, WHO warns.