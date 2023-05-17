World Hypertension Day: Know all about its causes, symptoms and treatment

World Hypertension Day 2023: Hypertension is an extremely common condition that affects the arteries. A person affected by hypertension has high blood pressure and this condition forces the heart to work harder to pump blood.

Hypertension is often called the ‘silent killer’. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries.

Every year, May 17 is observed as World Hypertension Day to raise awareness and promote hypertension prevention, detection, and control.

What increases the risk of developing hypertension?

Older age

Genetics

Being overweight or obese

Not being physically active

High-salt diet

Drinking too much alcohol

Risk factors of hypertension

Also Read World Hypertension Day: Understanding and Managing Hypertension

Some modifiable risk factors include:

Unhealthy diets (excessive salt consumption, a diet high in saturated fat and trans fats, low intake of fruits and vegetables)

Physical inactivity

Consumption of tobacco and alcohol

Overweight or obese

Some unmodifiable risk factors include:

Family history of hypertension

Age over 65 years

Co-existing diseases such as diabetes or kidney disease

What are the symptoms of hypertension?

Most people with hypertension don’t feel any symptoms. According to WHO, very high blood pressures can cause headaches, blurred vision, chest pain and other symptoms.

People with very high blood pressure (usually 180/120 or higher) can experience symptoms including:

severe headaches

chest pain

dizziness

difficulty breathing

nausea

vomiting

blurred vision or other vision changes

anxiety

confusion

buzzing in the ears

nosebleeds

abnormal heart rhythm

How hypertension is detected?

According to WHO, if hypertension is treated, then it can cause other health conditions like kidney disease, heart disease and stroke. The only way to detect hypertension is to have a health professional measure blood pressure.

How to treat hypertension?

Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure. Some of these changes include:

Eating a healthy, low-salt diet

Losing weight

Being physically active

Quitting tobacco.

If you have high blood pressure, your doctor may recommend one or more medicines.

The global health agency maintains that the Blood pressure goal is less than 130/80 if you have:

Cardiovascular disease (heart disease or stroke)

Diabetes (high blood sugar)

Chronic kidney disease

High risk for cardiovascular disease.

For most people, the goal is to have a blood pressure less than 140/90.

How to prevent hypertension?

Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure and can help anyone with hypertension. Here are some do’s and dont’s:

Dos:

Eat more vegetables and fruits.

Sit less.

Be more physically active, which can include walking, running, swimming, dancing or activities that build strength, like lifting weights.

Get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity.

Do strength building exercises 2 or more days each week.

Lose weight if you’re overweight or obese.

Take medicines as prescribed by your health care professional.

Keep appointments with your health care professional.

Don’t:

Eat too much salty food (try to stay under 2 grams per day)

Eat foods high in saturated or trans fats

Smoke or use tobacco

Drink too much alcohol (1 drink daily max for women, 2 for men)

Miss or share medication.

Also Read Over 75 per cent Indians with hypertension have uncontrolled BP: Lancet study

It is noteworthy that hypertension can cause serious damage to the heart. Excessive pressure can harden arteries, decreasing the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart, WHO warns.