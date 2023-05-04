Working around the clock? Here’s how it is taking a toll on you

In today’s fast-paced world, work and career have become a priority and unfortunately, due to this other essential aspects including health has taken a back seat. Several studies have pointed out that a healthy work-life balance can not only positively influence mental and physical health, it can also enhance productivity and overall life satisfaction.

According to a 2021 study by the World Health Organization (WHO), long working hours led to 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease in 2016, a 29 per cent increase since 2000. The study, published jointly by WHO and International Labour Organization (ILO), revealed that between 2000 and 2016, the number of deaths from heart disease due to working long hours increased by 42 percent.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has worsened the situation further.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work. Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours. No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General in a 2021 press statement.

In a statement, Dr Maria Neira, Director, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health, at the World Health Organization also emphasised that working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard.

When COVID-19 came, working from home during the lockdowns led to the beginning of working longer hours due to dissolved boundaries between work and home time.

How does long working hours affect?

Dr. Abhishek Subhash, Consultant, Internal Medicine – Bhatia Hospital Mumbai told Financial Express.com that working continuously round the clock takes a toll on the emotional and mental health of an individual.

“…all these factors cause a lot of stress. Now it is increasingly seen that stress is one of the major causes of inflammation in our body and since it causes inflammation in your body it can lead to various other lifestyle and metabolism disorders like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and various other disorders as well. So working round the clock also disturbs our eating habits. We get less time to work out and do any kind of mobility. Sleep patterns get disturbed. Also, we do not get time to do things that we like to do or that we are passionate about, or for that matter even spend quality time with friends and family,” Dr. Subhash said.

He also maintained that increased stress can always push individuals towards some sort of addiction as well. So it can be either alcohol, smoking or any kind of drugs, or even social media addiction. So, people just to divert their attention from the increased stress, can resort to any such addictive morality. It is really not recommended to work round the clock, he added.

‘Employees performance cannot be judged by long working hours’

According to Hemant Sethi, Managing Director, British Safety Council (India) LLP, these days a lot of people are putting in long hours at work, either willingly or unwillingly.

“Some may cite management pressure, some may be trying to fulfil ambitions, some reacting to guilt or fear, while others may simply be pushed by gadgets and technologies that keep the office by the bedside. People may try to justify putting in long hours for getting promoted or retaining a job. Whatever be the case, employee performance cannot be judged by long work hours,” Sethi told Financial Express.com.

He also pointed that this is a misplaced judgement that long hours yields better results. “Most people are not aware that overworking can be counterproductive. In fact, there are several studies that show that long hour’s backfire for people and companies,” he added.

Occupational hazards associated with long working hours

According to Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder & Director Ujala Cygnus group of Hospitals, working around the clock, or engaging in long hours of continuous work without adequate rest and sleep, can have significant impacts on both physical and mental health.

Dr. Bajaj also pointed out that it can also lead to various occupational hazards. Here are some of the potential consequences:

Physical Health Effects:

Fatigue: Lack of sufficient rest and sleep can lead to chronic fatigue, which impairs cognitive function, decreases productivity, and increases the risk of accidents.

Lack of sufficient rest and sleep can lead to chronic fatigue, which impairs cognitive function, decreases productivity, and increases the risk of accidents. Increased risk of illness: Chronic sleep deprivation weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

Chronic sleep deprivation weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections and illnesses. Cardiovascular problems: Extended periods of continuous work without rest can contribute to increased blood pressure, heart disease, and other cardiovascular issues.

Extended periods of continuous work without rest can contribute to increased blood pressure, heart disease, and other cardiovascular issues. Musculoskeletal problems: Prolonged sitting or repetitive movements associated with continuous work can lead to musculoskeletal disorders such as back pain, neck strain, and carpal tunnel syndrome.

Mental Health Effects:

Stress and burnout: Working excessively long hours can contribute to chronic stress and burnout, which may manifest as physical and emotional exhaustion, decreased motivation, and a decline in overall well-being.

Working excessively long hours can contribute to chronic stress and burnout, which may manifest as physical and emotional exhaustion, decreased motivation, and a decline in overall well-being. Anxiety and depression: High levels of work-related stress and the lack of work-life balance can increase the risk of developing anxiety and depressive symptoms.

High levels of work-related stress and the lack of work-life balance can increase the risk of developing anxiety and depressive symptoms. Cognitive impairment: Sleep deprivation affects cognitive processes, including memory, attention, and decision-making abilities, leading to reduced productivity and increased errors.

Occupational Hazards:

Increased risk of accidents: Fatigue from working around the clock can impair judgment, reaction time, and coordination, leading to a higher likelihood of workplace accidents.

Fatigue from working around the clock can impair judgment, reaction time, and coordination, leading to a higher likelihood of workplace accidents. Decreased productivity: Prolonged work hours can result in diminishing returns as productivity declines due to fatigue and decreased concentration.

Prolonged work hours can result in diminishing returns as productivity declines due to fatigue and decreased concentration. Work-life imbalance: Constantly working can strain personal relationships, decrease job satisfaction, and negatively impact overall quality of life.

Constantly working can strain personal relationships, decrease job satisfaction, and negatively impact overall quality of life. Legal and safety violations: Extended work hours can lead to violations of labor laws, especially related to break times, overtime, and safety regulations.

“To mitigate the negative impacts of working around the clock, it is crucial to prioritize work-life balance, ensure adequate rest and sleep, take regular breaks, and implement effective stress management techniques. Organizations should also promote and enforce reasonable working hours, provide resources for employees’ mental and physical well-being, and encourage a healthy work environment,” Dr. Bajaj added.

‘Sitting for long periods of time leads to circulatory-associated disturbances’

Dr. N G Kanchan, Physician and Diabetologist, Specialist Hospital, Bangalore told Financial Express.com that sitting for long periods of time leads to circulatory-associated disturbances like varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis.

“With work from home, people today spend most of their time on mobile phones or laptops, working across time zones. This has resulted in a severe lack of sleep, which has several health hazards linked to it, including reduced quality and quantity of sleep. We are seeing an increasing number of patients with severe headaches, vertigo, lack of focus, lack of concentration, and visual impairment. Some patients even complain of severe depression and anxiety,” Dr. Kanchan said.

Dr. Kanchan also highlighted that they are also seeing an increased incidence of obesity and heart issues such as ischemic heart disease or cardiovascular disease.

“Some of them even have cardioembolic strokes in their 30s and 40s. In addition, sitting for long periods of time leads to circulatory-associated disturbances like varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis. Working for long hours leads to a decline in functionality, proficiency, and efficiency. Though the workload or output may have increased, the quality has come down. In several patients, we have also seen a decline in their immunity levels, and many are falling sick more often,” Dr. Kanchan added.

‘Digital Burnout’

Amit Vasistha, Founder and CEO, GALF (holistic wellness aggregator for corporates) told Financial Express.com that working around the clock can be necessary during crisis situations or in new-age startup environments with limited resources. However, if continued as a regular practice, it can lead to physical exhaustion and sleep pattern disorders, he warned.

“It’s important to understand that exposure to technology, information, or physical work, when coupled with extreme working hours and conditions, can result in a state where the mind is always focused on work without any rest. This can manifest into many issues, including email overload, digital burnout, and the pressure to be available 24/7. The health impacts can vary from a loss of attention span to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disorders, and, most significantly, the creeping in of anxiety and, in some cases, depression,” Vasistha said.

Sleep is meditative, and it’s highly recommended that those who work long hours, try to take shorter naps and practice relaxation techniques like Yog Nidra or NSDR to relax the body, he added.

Over-working and its impact

According to Priya Vasnani, Clinical Psychologist, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru (Bannerghatta Road), whether it’s to meet deadlines, impress our boss, or simply to get ahead, we’ve become a society that’s obsessed with work. But at what cost? There are multiple consequences and risks that come along.

Sleep Deprivation: The Hidden Danger

Working long hours often means sacrificing sleep. However, sleep is crucial for your physical and mental health. Lack of sleep can lead to fatigue, impaired decision-making, and reduced productivity. It can also increase your risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.

Burnout: The Price of Overworking

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. It’s a common consequence of overworking and can lead to a lack of motivation, irritability, and poor performance. To avoid burnout, it’s important to prioritize self-care, take regular breaks, and set boundaries between work and personal life.

Productivity vs. Busy-ness

Working long hours doesn’t necessarily mean being productive. In fact, it can often lead to busyness, which is a lack of focus and purposeful action. To improve your productivity, it’s important to take regular breaks, get enough sleep, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“People also encounter serious occupational hazards due to overworking in different forms. Working long hours can lead to physical health problems such as eye strain, back pain, and musculoskeletal disorders. Repetitive motion, poor posture, and prolonged sitting or standing can all contribute to these issues. Working long hours can also increase the risk of accidents and injuries due to fatigue and reduced concentration. For example, healthcare workers and truck drivers who work long hours have been found to have higher accident rates,” Vasnani said.

In conclusion, working round the clock may seem like a badge of honor and a necessary evil, but maintaining your fountain of wellness gives you career gratification, she added.