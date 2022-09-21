Why it is important to talk about men’s wellness and nutrition?

By Mr. Varun Khanna

Nutritional needs differ with gender and age. All men, regardless of age, require adequate nourishment from a balanced diet. Simply said, nutrition is the process of getting the nutrients we require for health and growth from our diet and for that process to function effectively, a healthy diet is the right choice of foods and drinks.

Since the month of September is observed as the nutrition month every year, this is the right time to draw attention to the need for a balanced and diversified diet. The prime minister’s emphasis on the use of technology for creating awareness about this issue is, therefore, well taken.

A healthy diet for men must accommodate their physical and mental needs, fit into their lifestyles, and lower their risk of diseases. A good diet can also lower the chance of developing chronic conditions including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer and even mental health problems like anxiety and depression. However, Men are now substantially more aware of their health post-pandemic. The men’s health and wellness market in India has experienced tremendous growth over the previous two to three years, with a CAGR of roughly 16% to 17%.

Apart from men’s nutrition, it is equally relevant to give attention to men’s wellness. Male infertility is one of the rapidly growing health conditions across the world. The causative factors are many. It is pertinent to mention here that healthcare, medical, and diet experts agree in unison that diet has a significant effect, especially in increasing sperm count. Apart from pills, medications or allopathic treatments, a few simple changes in food habits, men can boost their sperm count. An active life, a nutritious diet and the right kind of supplements make a lot of difference to your performance in life in general.

Always know, what to put on your plate!

Eating well and feeding the body with proper nutrients is the easiest way to keep your body healthy. Here are four nutrients’ men should eat more daily- Magnesium, Vitamin D, Potassium and fibre.

The best way to ensure that you are meeting all of your nutrient demands is to take each one into account separately. It is impossible to think of eating everything at once with the hope of becoming healthier overnight. The secret is to be patient. Consult your doctor, know your body and its requirement and then set off on your path towards becoming healthier and fitter.

Visit the doctor to get your regular check-ups done even if you feel fine

Regardless of age or how good your health has been, getting a physical or wellness check every once in a while, is one of the best things men can do for their personal wellbeing. The physical examination should also include tests for blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol.

It’s also vital to notice changes in your sleep or bathroom habits. Keep in mind that many serious health conditions start out as minor issues that, if caught early enough, may have been avoided or handled properly. Instead of assuming you can just “tough it out,” invest in your long-term health by speaking with your doctor about any health problems you may have.

Know your family genes!

You may be more likely to develop some chronic health disorders if your father or other family members have a history of diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, or other chronic illnesses. Your physician can assist you in creating a plan of action to reduce those risks and improve your chances of early detection.

Take a BREAK

One of the best ways to manage stress is to take a break every now and then to maybe play golf, go to a baseball game, or watch TV with your family. If you struggle to find time for leisure, think of creative ways to relax, such as listening to audiobooks and podcasts while you commute to work or taking care of the garden.

Keep your body moving

The ideal amount of exercise every day is 30 minutes. But if you’re finding it difficult to squeeze in a workout, keep in mind that even a brisk 20-minute stroll with your spouse a few times a week, or regular outdoor play with your children or grandchildren, can be beneficial for your heart and reduce stress.

(The author is Co-Founder, Fast&Up.