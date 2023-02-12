Why are zirconia crowns an aesthetic alternative for dental rehabilitation?

By Sameer Merchant

With the increasing awareness about oral health, people are very much conscious about the materials dentists use for treatment. In the wake of a self-conscious world regarding safety and aesthetics, dental professionals must provide their patrons with the best quality, highly aesthetic and efficient material.

If we talk about dental prostheses, dental crowns and bridges are the most common temporary tooth restoration treatments that help to cover treated, severely discoloured, chipped, or worn down teeth. A crown maintains the aesthetics and functionality of the natural tooth, and it becomes crucial to utilize a product that precisely simulates biological function and form.

Several restorative consumable materials are available for making dental prostheses; as people are already aware of metal, metal-free and porcelain fused crowns, they still need to be made aware of the qualities and efficiency of the zirconia crowns. Recently, Zirconia crowns have gained much support from patients and practitioners to be the best aesthetically and efficiency-wise replacements.

Responsible dentists are already spreading the word about the significance of zirconia material. Zirconium is a strong type of crystal known for being long-lasting and indestructible. Besides its strength and durability, zirconium is also compatible with the human body, making its use popular in the medical field. Zirconium crowns are nothing different, and they are non-toxic, long-lasting and robust enough to tolerate the acidic oral environment and forces like biting hard or bruxism that is clenching of teeth at night.

The most striking feature of zirconia crowns is that they can be provided in the same colour and shade as real teeth and thus can blend with natural tooth colour better than porcelain crowns. There are solid Zirconia and multilayered Zirconia crowns with shade gradient options, making them almost indistinguishable from the real ones. Even according to the report of NCBI, National Library of Medicine, “Zirconia (zirconium dioxide, ZrO2) has some features (low corrosion potential, low thermal

conductivity, good biologic compatibility, and good radiographic contrast) making it the material of choice where high functional and esthetic issues are concerned.” Additionally, Zirconia has a high light transmission ability, making the crowns look natural in all kinds of lighting. Previously, some populations suffered photo blackouts where the artificial teeth used to look like black chunks because of opaque material. There are no possibilities of such esthetic-related glitches with Zirconia.

Zirconia crowns exhibit 100% resemblance to natural teeth. It takes a little space and gets fixed on minimally trimmed teeth. Patrons who are looking for front teeth replacement should judiciously go for zirconia crowns only. Slowly, dental clinicians are incorporating zirconia crowns in pediatric dentistry as well because though the age brackets of these patients are less, aesthetics are as vital for them and their parents to keep up with their confidence and self-love. Furthermore, the Pediatric Dental Journal also acclaimed that “Zirconia crowns, as no other material for the full coronal coverage of primary teeth,

combine biocompatibility, resistance and ideal esthetic outcomes.

This material, despite its limitations, is a great alternative for rehabilitating primary teeth with intense loss of structure.”

Zirconia crowns consistently make their way towards being the epitome of esthetic and cosmetic dentistry and undoubtedly are the fittest and most exact replacements for appearance, strength and durability.

As said in the healthcare industry, endurance, ease, and esthetics are the key to success for any dental prosthetic. Zirconia has all the properties and is a fantastic substitution for oral rehabilitation, both aesthetically and functionally. Zirconia crowns are the latest alternatives for full mouth rehabilitation, mainly where esthetics is a significant concern. There is already a hike in the metal-free crowns sector, and soon a boom of zirconia crowns is expected with no competitive material.

(The author is a CEO, Illusion Dental Lab & Illusion Aligners. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)