We wish to leverage technology to make Yoga accessible to everybody globally: Karan Talreja, RESET Tech

RESET Tech is looking at healing a person holistically, wherein the healing should happen at the mental level and then gradually flow into the body.

RESET Tech has partnered with ‘Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA)’, in collaboration with the Union Ministry of AYUSH, for creating authentic content in Yoga therapy. S-VYASA based in Bengaluru has been a pioneer in the field of Yoga research and Yoga therapy for over 40 years.

The foundation of RESET Tech upcoming project lies in the research-backed knowledge curated by S-VYASA on the integrated approach of Yoga therapy, ancient sciences and healing for decades. S-VYASA’s research work is acknowledged by universities in India and across the globe including Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, University of Patanjali, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Stanford University, Harvard University and Oxford University among others.

In an exclusive interview with the Financial Express Online, Karan Talreja, Founder, RESET Tech talks about promoting Yoga solutions through digital marketing and yoga influencers. Excerpt.

Please tell us about your project and the way forward.

We aim to take Yoga to the world through our tech-led platform by leveraging technology to make Yoga accessible to everybody across the world in its purest form. The main ways of promoting our Yoga solutions would be through digital marketing and yoga influencers across the world who are speaking of and living the Yogic lifestyle in their daily life. Authenticity is our key and once this is communicated to the world, we feel there will be much more adaptability to our model of holistic wellness.

What are the unique interventions plans and key focus areas that would be taken by the company to make wellness and yoga popular among the masses?

Currently if you have a look into the digital platforms that have been created in terms of Yoga, most of them are purely focussed on Yoga as a form of ‘movement’. That’s why they focus mainly on doing asanas of all kinds to bring better health and fitness. However, what they are missing is the fact that most of the diseases are psychosomatic in nature which originate in the mind and then adversely affect the body. RESET Tech is looking at healing a person holistically, wherein the healing should happen at the mental level and then gradually flow into the body. This is where we differ from most platforms.

Our unique offering lies in the fact that we are focussing on all kinds of mental, emotional, and physical problems that lead to health disorders and removing all of these from the root. Technology would be a huge enabler to assess the problem that people are having. It will also be a distribution channel for us to reach masses across the world. Apart from Yogaasanas, we would also be offering guidelines on the right food to eat, right meditations, right affirmations and an array of different kinds of therapies to heal the users’ problems.

You have raised funds towards the end of 2021. What are your plans to utilize that in the company’s growth and expansion

We raised funds in 2021 with the intention of creating a digital wellness platform that will offer yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, naturopathy, etc. to completely heal a person from health problems the person has been suffering from over a period of time. Some of the key offerings are demonstrated Yoga therapy by Yoga experts, guided meditation, sound healing, Master Classes, mood and sleep tracking tools and BMI calculator that will help the user stay in complete check of their health.

Unique combination of traditional, science-backed holistic methods of healing and disease management empowered with tech-led features like emotion recognition, live posture correction, AI powered exercise recommendations, live virtual events etc.

We will provide world class content and effective programs to heal health problems. The money that we have raised would be utilised for building the technology, content & marketing of our wellness platform.

Tell us about your investors and how are you working with them in terms of achieving overall goal for the organisation

Our investors are Narendra Firodia of Soham Group, Surendra Kedia and Vimal Kedia of Manjushree Ventures. Firodia was the first person to come forward as he is very pleased with our vision and subsequently, Surendra and Vimal Kedia came onboard. These are the two family offices that firmly believe in the concept of holistic wellness that we are aiming to cater to our users and are supporting us to make sure that this platform has all the funds required to go to the market. Both families are beneficiaries of holistic wellness & have visionary business acumen. This is a great support for us as they are mentoring the team & monitoring the progress on a regular basis.

Apart from RESET Tech, do you have plans to grow the other business (RESET Fitness) to other cities in the country

We have plans to grow RESET fitness centres across India. However, constant COVID waves, subsequent lockdowns and emerging news about further lockdowns has harshly impacted the physical/offline model of the business. So, probably for the next 8-12 months, considering the circumstances, we would go a bit slow in our expansion plan. Once we start living and operating without the fear of COVID or the pandemic situation subsides considerably, we plan to take the next steps towards expansion. We want to have our fitness centres in all major Indian cities and have a global expansion in cities like London, Paris, New York & Los Angeles, as we believe that our customers are spread across the globe.

Are there other organized players in your direction and what is the threat from unorganised players in your domain.

Yes, there are several organised players in the segment of holistic wellness, both Indian and international. It’s good that these players exist because what the entire industry is doing is that they are educating people, creating awareness and building interest for holistic wellness. Pre-pandemic, people used to think that going to the doctor, taking medicines and supplements was the only solution to health problems, however things have changed in the last 2 years. People across the world have started believing and following natural home remedies. The entire drift has taken place over the last 2 years and several startups in the wellness sector have been mushrooming. We do not see it as a threat but rather see it as an advantage as the larger the market created for holistic wellness, the more it will benefit us.

The organised players like us will create a larger impact as the technology involved is deep and advanced. The unorganised sector will cater to a small micro market and not a global one. Hence, we do not see the unorganised sector as a major challenge for us.

What is the existing market size and what is the untapped market for you to explore and capitalize?

Our upcoming health offering would be in the form of a revolutionary app that finds itself strategically positioned at the intersection of physical fitness, mental wellness, preventive care, as well as curative solutions, which in turn opens up newer avenues in the traditionally defined market categories. Market sizing for our product, thus, is an exercise involving guesstimates and judgements, and an interplay among various micro-economic and macro-economic variables.

Based on our calculations and industry data, we believe that we will be catering to an Indian market of over $500 Million, and a global market exceeding $5 Billion, in phases. The market is pegged to grow at a CAGR exceeding 20%. And hence our product has very good tailwinds to thrive in this market”.

Are you working or being associated with any government bodies or agencies to promote and spread knowledge on yoga and wellness?

We will definitely work closely with the ministry of AYUSH and several other similar government initiatives. Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. It being the purest offering from India to the world, we completely understand that the government of India and various other health organisations are keen to promote Yoga internationally. The proposal to observe an ‘International Yoga Day’ was first introduced by our honourable Prime Minister Modi in his United Nations General Assembly address session. Recognising its universal appeal, ever since 2015, the world observes this day by practicing Yoga asanas with great gusto.

It is due to his continuous initiative that Yoga today has become synonymous with Indian culture across the world. On 21st June (International Yoga Day) 2021, approximately 18-20 crore people practised Yoga simultaneously on a global level, which is extremely overwhelming. We will surely be working with various government organisations and agencies who are focussed on taking the ancient practise of Yoga to the world at large.