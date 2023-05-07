We plan to expand to Bangalore and Mumbai, hopefully in this financial year: Harsh Batra, Founder, Happy Ratio

There is now an increasing awareness of the importance of food systems transformation. According to studies, this often involves production- and consumption-based interventions, to tackle climate change and malnutrition simultaneously.

According to a report by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the high cost of healthy diets coupled with persistent high levels of income inequality put healthy diets out of reach for around 3 billion people, especially the poor, in every region of the world in 2019.

Now market players like Happy Ratio are focusing on taking care of the nutrient gap left in the diet and help the consumer hit a certain number of each of the 39 nutrients daily. Recently, the D2C brand ventured into the offline space and recently launched its first offline store at Select City Walk, Saket, Delhi.

In an email interaction with Financial Express.com, Harsh Batra, Founder, Happy Ratio talked about their upcoming business plans, healthy lifestyle habits and nutrition parameters among others. Excerpts:

How is the market of nutrition-based D2C brands growing in India? What are the expectations for the Happy Ratio?

The market for nutrition-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in India has been growing steadily in recent years. With the increasing awareness of the importance of good nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits, more and more consumers are turning to D2C brands to meet their health and wellness needs. According to a report by RedSeer Consulting, the Indian D2C market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 76% to reach $100 billion by 2025. This growth is being driven by factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone usage, and changing consumer preferences. Overall, the market for nutrition-based D2C brands in India is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the availability of new and innovative products.

Happy Ratio has gone offline with its flagship store in South Delhi. This will be followed by its second store at Fortis Gurgaon. This move from online to offline will allow the brand to develop indulgences for Indians which have health at its core. Even though Happy Ratio is known for its all-in-one nutrition shakes, it is likely to launch snacky eatables in the near future.

What are the benefits of meal replacement shakes? Do they have enough nutrition parameters?

Meal replacement shakes can offer several benefits, such as convenience, weight loss, and improved nutrient intake. Here are some potential benefits of meal replacement shakes:

Convenience: Meal replacement shakes are quick and easy to prepare, making them a convenient option for busy individuals or those who don’t have time to prepare a full meal.

Portion control: Meal replacement shakes typically come in pre-measured portions, which can help with portion control and calorie management.

Weight loss: Meal replacement shakes can help with weight loss because they are often low in calories but high in nutrients, which can help you feel full and satisfied while consuming fewer calories overall.

Improved nutrient intake: Meal replacement shakes can be a good source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which can help improve your nutrient intake if you’re not getting enough from your regular diet.

However, it’s important to note that not all meal replacement shakes are created equal. Some meal replacement shakes may not have enough nutrition parameters or may contain added sugars or other unhealthy ingredients. It’s important to choose a meal replacement shake that is high in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals and low in added sugars and unhealthy fats.

You recently launched your first offline store in Delhi. Any further expansion plans in the current financial year?

We have got an incredible location. We are located right next to Apple’s flagship Delhi store as well as Nike and Adidas’s flagship stores. Our next store will open at Fortis Hospital Gurgaon in June. We want to follow these two launches up with plans to expand to Bangalore & Mumbai, hopefully in this financial year.

Could you please highlight the nutrition requirements of various age groups? Is our Indian meal sufficiently fulfilling our nutritional needs?

There are 40 essential nutrients that we should be consuming every day. These are split up into macro and micronutrients. The recommendations on how much of these nutrients Indians should be consuming have been published by the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (RDA ). The amounts vary based on age, gender, and physical activity. Depending on which Indian meals you have, you are likely meeting the daily requirements for some nutrients while falling short in others. Eating in a manner that nutritionally satisfies all parameters as per nutritional science is impractical because one will have to eat too much of too many things. This is why nutrition supplements exist. Compensate for the gaps in your diet by consuming supplements that contain what you should be having every day.

What are Happy Ratio’s upcoming business plans?

Happy Ratio will launch new products and get into new categories through learnings on the ground. By closely observing customer behavior we will be able to create products that appeal to them while always keeping their health in mind. In addition to entering newer categories, Happy Ratio will also be expanding its offline footprints through new store launches in top-tier cities of the country.