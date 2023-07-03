Vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of heart attacks; read on to know more

Vitamin D is extremely essential for bone strength and it also helps in regulating the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body. Now a new study has revealed that Vitamin D supplements may help in reducing the risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks especially among people aged over 60.

According to the scientists, the risk difference is small. However, they also pointed out that this is the largest trial of its kind to date, and further evaluation is warranted, especially in people taking statins or other cardiovascular disease drugs. The findings of the study were published in The BMJ recently.

The scientists revealed that many observational studies have highlighted the link between vitamin D levels and CVD risk. However, randomized controlled trials have found no evidence that vitamin D supplements prevent cardiovascular events, possibly due to differences in trial design that can affect results. To understand this better, these Australian scientists decided to investigate whether supplementing older adults with monthly doses of vitamin D alters the rate of major cardiovascular events.

During the study, participants with a history of high calcium levels (hypercalcemia), overactive thyroid (hyperparathyroidism), kidney stones, soft bones (osteomalacia), sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease, or those already taking more than 500 IU/day vitamin D were excluded.

The researchers found that the rate of major cardiovascular events was 9 percent lower in the vitamin D group compared with the placebo group (equivalent to 5.8 fewer events per 1,000 participants). The study also revealed that the rate of heart attack was 19 percent lower and the rate of coronary revascularization was 11 percent lower in the vitamin D group. However, there was no difference in the rate of stroke between the two groups.

The scientists analysed more than 20,000 people who were more than 60 and concluded that the participants who took a high-dose vitamin D supplement once a month for up to five years were less likely to experience a major heart event like a heart attack, stroke, etc.

They also maintained that more research is needed before any formal recommendations can be made regarding the impact of Vitamin D on the heart.