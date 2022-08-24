60 percent of used cooking oil make its way back to food stream, New report reveals

A new report by the Observer Research Foundation has revealed that new findings about the impact and extent of diversion of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) in India’s food stream on public health. According to a press statement, it is a first-of-its-kind study that highlights that a collaborative and evidence-driven regulatory framework can help India fight the diversion of toxic waste oils back into the food stream.

Used cooking oil is the leftover oil from frying that is produced in both homes and commercial food manufacturing and service businesses. According to experts, several studies have linked the repeated consumption of oil as a significant risk factor for a number of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, heart disease, and organ damage.

However, despite food safety regulations outlawing the consumption of UCO in any form, almost 60 percent of the UCO generated in India makes its way back into the food stream, the report reveals.

The report published on Tuesday identifies key regulatory issues that affect the compliance of UCO-related food safety regulations in India and proposes solutions based on global and regional best practices.

To understand the extent of commercial UCO generation and diversion into the food stream, the current study surveyed 505 (101 large-sized and 406 small-sized) food business operators (FBOs) across four metros in India – Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The findings of the survey indicate that the re-use of UCO by commercial food business operators (FBOs) is pervasive, especially among small establishments and street vendors in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai who utilize UCO till the last drop.

ALSO READ | Food ministry wants further cut in edible oil prices

Additionally, awareness and compliance of food safety regulations on UCO re-use among FBOs are low, exposing consumers to increasing risks of diseases and poor health outcomes. Among the cities surveyed, compliance with food safety regulations among FBOs was highest in Chennai, owing to enhanced awareness, a collaboration between the local government and private sector organizations, and the development of relevant infrastructure for waste storage and disposal.

“This survey gives us a clear picture of the challenge faced now to regulate the used cooking oil used in the market. The government, civil society and private sector should collaborate to decide what is required to tackle, for example, the public health challenges related to diverting the used cooking oil back to human consumption. Neste is committed to supporting India to address this challenge, and we wish to highlight that by directing used cooking oil from human consumption to renewables production, India can mitigate the public health risk and combat the climate crisis simultaneously. Neste already uses used cooking oil sourced around the world as a raw material to produce a variety of renewable products, such as low-emission renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, for the global market.” said Steven Bartholomeusz, Head of Public Affairs in the Asia-Pacific region at Neste in a statement on Tuesday.

Moreover, the report concludes by outlining the need for greater collaboration between government food safety authorities, networks of doctors, nutritionists and experts, and private sector organizations to create a regulatory and policy framework that drives responsible behavioral change and consumer awareness.