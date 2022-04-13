Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews status of Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya recently reviewed the status of Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) and Tele-consultation services through video conference (VC) with the health ministers and senior officials of all the States and UTs.

During the VC meet, besides providing guidance on the preparation, the Union Health Minister also invited suggestions from the States/UTs for 4th anniversary celebrations of AB-HWCs.

The Union Health Minister said that E-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible health care as envisioned by the Prime Minister while highlighting the role of tele-consultation to provide healthcare services.

He further added that recognition of the benefits of e-sanjeevani amongst people in many states has led to an encouraging trend of widespread rapid adoption of this digital modality.

Dr. Mandaviya noted that the usage of innovative digital mediums like e-sanjeevani to seek health services through doctor -patient consultation has been witnessed on a daily basis. He recommended that Teleconsultation Services are very crucial for people in remote areas. Therefore, States/UTs should mobilize all stakeholders in providing services at the spokes and efficiently connecting them with the hubs.

He also advised States/UTs to proactively spread awareness regarding AB-HWCs health melas which will be organized between April 18 and April 22. Yoga sessions will also be organized on April 17 at all HWCs for active participation.

The Union Health Minister also recommended that the government must take the “whole of government” and “whole of society approach” to ensure good governance in the larger public interest. He gave the example of Jan Aushadhi Kendras about the way the Government has worked in mission mode in providing quality medicines.

The Government of India announced the establishment of 1,50,000 AB-HWCs in February 2018 to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

Existing Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in rural and urban areas are being transformed to deliver comprehensive primary health care to all citizens in an affordable and accessible manner.