Understanding probiotics, pre-biotics and post-biotics: Do we really need these supplements?

You must have come across phrases like probiotics, prebiotics, and post-biotics. These days with ample information on health and wellness, the topic of gut health is also gaining much-needed attention.

Probiotics, prebiotics, and post-biotics are some of the major players in maintaining a healthy gut. In order to keep your gut healthy, balanced gut microbiome is extremely important.

“Regular consumption of prebiotics and probiotics in the form of food substances like curd, buttermilk, bread, dosa, idly, onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar, and pickles in typical quantities found in a traditional Indian meal is sufficient to maintain gut health. Additional intake of prebiotics and probiotics is recommended only when someone is recovering from acute illnesses that require artificial feeds for an extended period or when using antibiotics for prolonged durations,” Dr TR Hemkumar, Consultant Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru told Financial Express.com.

According to health experts, everyone has a unique design of their microbiome microorganisms and it depends on factors like overall lifestyle, diet, medications, weight, age, environment and genetics.

An imbalance of gut microbiota can lead to gastrointestinal conditions (like irritable bowel syndrome), autoimmune and cardiometabolic conditions.

Also Read Managing Gut Health: Tips for maintaining digestive wellness and exploring treatment options

What are probiotics?

Dr Paparao Nadakuduru, Sr. Consultant Physician & HOD – Internal Medicine, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad told Financial Express.com that probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed in adequate amounts, can confer health benefits to the host.

“They can help restore and balance the gut microbiota, aid digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and support immune function. However, it’s important to note that the efficacy of specific probiotic strains varies, and their use should be guided by evidence-based recommendations. Consulting a healthcare professional is crucial to ensure the selection of the appropriate strain and dosage for individual needs,” Dr. Nadakuduru told Financial Express.com.

According to Zoya Surve, Head Dietician, Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, probiotic supplements contain live microorganisms which are combination of bacteria, yeast/fungi, viruses, protozoa.

“Probiotic supplements are considered to contain good microorganisms which have various benefits such as aiding in digestion, they act as intrinsic factors aiding in various processes of body, they help to create few vitamins and minerals, they act as barrier in gut and help in reduction of bad bacteria thereby helping the body’s immune system,” Surve told Financial Express.com.

Dr Aditya Chowti, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore emphasised that probiotics work by settling in our gut and promoting a healthy balance of bacteria, prebiotics act as their tasty food, and postbiotics are the valuable compounds they produce.

A few examples of probiotic supplements commonly found in Indian food: Yogurt, Buttermilk, Idli, Dosa

According to Garima Dev Verman, Certified Nutritionist and Medical Content Analyst with The Healthy Indian Project (THIP), here are the benefits of Probiotics:

Restore and maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

Support immune function and reduce the risk of infections.

Improve digestive health and alleviate symptoms such as bloating and diarrhoea.

Potential Side Effects of Probiotics:

Digestive symptoms: When introducing probiotics to the gut, some individuals may experience temporary digestive symptoms such as gas, bloating, diarrhea, or constipation.

Also Read This gut bacteria can reveal if your child will be obese or not

What are prebiotics?

Dr Paparao Nadakuduru revealed that unlike probiotics, prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that serve as food for beneficial bacteria in the gut.

“By promoting the growth and activity of these beneficial microbes, prebiotics can positively influence the composition and diversity of the gut microbiota. Common sources of prebiotics include foods like onions, garlic, bananas, and whole grains. Incorporating prebiotic-rich foods into the diet can be a more natural way to support gut health, but prebiotic supplements are also available for those who struggle to obtain sufficient amounts through their diet,” he told Financial Express.com.

Surve pointed out that prebiotic supplements are supplements that contain sources of foods that are beneficial for the normal flora of the human digestive system hence aiding in optimum absorption of food and enhancing metabolism, regulating the excretory system.

“They are also known to increase calcium absorption, stimulate few hormones production,” Surve told Financial Express.com.

A few examples of prebiotic supplements commonly found in Indian food: Whole grains (such as wheat, barley, and oats), bananas, jicama (singhara), flaxseeds

According to Garima Dev Verman, Certified Nutritionist and Medical Content Analyst with The Healthy Indian Project (THIP), here are the benefits of prebiotics:

Support the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Improve digestion and enhance nutrient absorption.

Enhance overall gut health and function.

Potential Side Effects of Prebiotics:

Gas and bloating: Prebiotics can undergo fermentation in the gut, leading to the production of gas.

Prebiotics can undergo fermentation in the gut, leading to the production of gas. Digestive discomfort: Consuming high amounts of prebiotic supplements or rapidly increasing fibre intake may result in digestive discomfort such as abdominal pain, cramping, or diarrhoea.

What are postbiotics?

According to postbiotics are wastes that are left behind after the body digests both prebiotics and probiotic. High-fiber foods such as oats, flaxseed; seaweed, garlic can increase postbiotics, she revealed.

A few examples of prebiotic supplements commonly found in Indian food: Fermented rice, ghee, apple cider vinegar, black tea

Also Read Here’s how the excessive use of smartphones affects kids

According to Verman, here are the benefits of Postbiotics:

Have anti-inflammatory effects and promote a healthy immune response.

Support the maintenance of a strong gut barrier.

Contribute to overall health and well-being.

Potential Side Effects of Postbiotics:

Limited research: Postbiotics are a relatively new area of study, and there is limited information available regarding their potential side effects. As postbiotics are derived from probiotic bacteria, any side effects would likely align with those of probiotic supplements.

Do we need probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics?

According to Dr. Chowti, these amazing helpers offer a range of benefits, such as improved digestion, stronger immune function, reduced instances of diarrhea, relief from irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, maintenance of a happy gut community, and even potential support for our mental well-being.

“Most people experience only mild and temporary side effects, like some initial tummy troubles, but serious effects are rare and mainly seen in individuals with weakened immune systems. While a healthy diet can naturally provide these benefits, sometimes taking supplements can be helpful in specific situations, though not everyone needs them,” he told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Nadakuduru informed that while research on post-biotics is still emerging, early findings suggest their potential in promoting gut health and overall well-being.

Meanwhile, Verman revealed that the necessity of prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic supplements differs depending on individual circumstances.

“In general, most people can obtain sufficient amounts of these substances by maintaining a balanced and diverse diet. Prebiotics are naturally present in foods that are high in dietary fibre. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are excellent sources of prebiotics,” she added.

She also said that when choosing a probiotic supplement, it’s important to consider that 96 percent of strains can be destroyed by stomach acid.

“However, some strains like Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. Lactis, and Streptococcus thermophilus have shown resistance to stomach acid. Additionally, check the expiration date and ensure proper storage to maintain the potency of the living probiotic organisms,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amit Deshpande, Founder & Director, Activist informed that while probiotic, prebiotic, and postbiotic supplements may be beneficial to certain people, it is imperative to remember that not everyone needs them.

Also Read When should you consume apples? Know the perfect time for maximum benefits

Additionally, Dr. Anitha Varghese Consultant Physician, Specialist Hospital maintained that as altered gut flora is often the underlying cause for many health conditions including Inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes, allergies, obesity etc., taking Prebiotics and probiotic is beneficial in preventing and managing many of these conditions.

‘World of probiotics and related supplements’

Dr. Chowti also pointed out that It’s important to remember that the world of probiotics and related supplements is still growing and being studied.

“Choosing trustworthy brands, seeking guidance from healthcare professionals, and living a healthy lifestyle are key. Don’t forget that our overall well-being depends on more than just these supplements. A balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management all play important roles in keeping our gut happy. Everyone is unique, so personalized advice and professional guidance are valuable, especially if you have specific health concerns or conditions,” he told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Nadakuduru emphasised that while these supplements offer potential benefits, they are not a substitute for a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. “It’s always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional, before starting any new supplements, as individual needs and medical conditions can greatly influence their suitability and effectiveness, he told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Vivek Srivastav, Senior VP, Zeon Lifesciences told Financial Express.com that the rational combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics in a supplement helps to develop a varied gut microbiome, and this works because diversity is the secret to a balanced gut microbiota.

Moreover, Roopa Soni, Nutritionist & Founder – Soulfit Cloud Kitchen, Dehradun, these things should be preferably consumed through food or natural substances but if the gut environment is not suitable then we need to add supplements.